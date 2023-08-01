Clemson Football Star Allegedly Sold Private Locker Room Photos of His Teammates on OnlyFans - The Messenger
Clemson Football Star Allegedly Sold Private Locker Room Photos of His Teammates on OnlyFans

T.J. Dudley was dismissed from the team and transferred to Ole Miss

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
T.J. Dudley was reportedly kicked off Clemson’s football team for selling photos of teammates on OnlyFans Eakin Howard/Getty Images

T.J. Dudley was reportedly dismissed from the Clemson football team after being discovered that he had allegedly sold photos of teammates on his OnlyFans page.

"TJ Dudley sold pictures via OnlyFans of unsuspecting teammates in the Clemson locker room…it didn’t go well with the team when they found out, he was then dismissed from the team," BeatinTheBookie posted on Twitter.

During his freshman season, Dudley played in four games and recorded one tackle. The former four-star recruit was expected to play an increased role in Clemson's defense this season.

However, it was announced in July that the linebacker had been dismissed from the team and had entered the transfer portal.

Read More

Dudley subsequently transferred to Ole Miss, as reported by The ComeBack.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney did not specify why Dudley had been dismissed from the team, though he did allude to a violation of team rules.

"It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man," Swinney said. "He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well."

After the story of Dudley's alleged OnlyFans activity broke online, some fans questioned why he was still allowed to play college football, given the gravity of selling photos of people without their consent.

Many Ole Miss students, fans, and alumni still celebrated the latest addition to their team:

Others cautioned that these are still only rumors and such allegations should not be treated as absolute facts.

