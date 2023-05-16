The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Classic Children’s Book Banned in Florida County as ‘Porn’ Over Bathtime Illustration

    A book from a beloved author is latest to be caught up in Florida's controversial parental rights law.

    Nick Gallagher
    A county in Florida has banned a 1988 picture book from public school libraries because it includes an illustration of the main character taking a bath, the Guardian reported.

    Duval County, in northeastern Florida, claimed that "Guess What?," a children's book by beloved Australian writer Mem Fox, violated the state's parental rights law — called "don't say gay" by critics — which forbids "any picture...of a person or portion of the human body which depicts nudity or sexual contact" from being circulated in schools.

    With illustrations from Vivienne Goodman, "Guess What?" follows a woman named Daisy O'Grady whom the reader gradually discovers is a witch. The image in question depicts O'Grady bathing herself in an old sink.

    News of the ban made Fox "howl with laughter," she told Australia's ABC Radio.

    "You just feel sorry for them. You just think, 'people, you're so unsophisticated, you're so pitiful.'"

    "Guess What?" has been the subject of controversy in the U.S. for years, but usually due to its references to witchcraft, punk rock, and other subcultures, according to the Guardian. The Duval County ruling appears to be the first time that the book has been banned for being "pornographic."

    The ban follows a statewide crackdown on controversial material, including an investigation into a fifth-grade teacher who showed her students "Strange World," an animated Disney film that includes a gay, biracial teen. Between July and December 2022, Florida saw 357 book bans across 13 school districts, according to a report by PEN America.

