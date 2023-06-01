Clashes in Germany After Activist’s Conviction for Attacking Neo-Nazis

Left-wing activists clashed with police in several German cities overnight after a woman was given a five-year prison sentence for organizing violent attacks on neo-Nazis.

On Wednesday a state court in Dresden convicted the woman, identified only as Lina E., of membership in a criminal organization and causing serious bodily harm over a series of assaults in the eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony between 2018 and 2020, Deutsche Welle reported.



Lina, 28, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison and released pending appeal after serving two and a half years in detention. Prosecutors said that she had masterminded the attacks on far-right figures in Leipzig and nearby towns. Three male accomplices received sentences of between 27 months and 39 months.

About 800 demonstrators took to the streets in Leipzig Wednesday night, police said, with some trying to break through police lines while throwing bottles, stones and fireworks, ABC News reported. In Bremen, another 800 people protested the verdict, while 1,200 protested in Hamburg – some of them battling officers, according to the DPA news agency. Berlin saw a mostly peaceful protest by 450 people.

Lina’s organization allegedly raided a prominent neo-Nazi bar in the town of Eisenach in late 2019, where they attacked a far-right extremist identified as Leon R. with hammers and batons. They allegedly assaulted him again a few weeks later outside his car, Deutsche Welle said. Other neo-Nazis were left with broken bones and other injuries after the attacks.

During a lengthy reading of the verdict, as some in the gallery booed, presiding judge Hans Schlüter-Staats said that the defendants’ anti-fascist motivations did not lessen the severity of their crimes.

On Wednesday, police in Eilenburg, near Leipzig, arrested another alleged left-wing extremist for assaulting Paul Rzehaczek, a former youth leader from the neo-Nazi National Democratic Party.

A group of attackers dressed in police uniforms pushed their way into Rzehaczek’s apartment in 2021 and smashed his ankles with hammers, Bild reported.