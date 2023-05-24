Clashes Erupt at Rally Supporting Daniel Penny in Jordan Neely Subway Death
Fights broke out after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman publicly defended Penny over the May 1 death of Jordan Neely on an F train in Manhattan.
Several people were arrested Wednesday when supporters of the ex-Marine accused of killing a homeless man in a chokehold on a New York City subway clashed with counter-protesters at a rally in Lower Manhattan.
An NYPD spokesperson confirmed "multiple arrests" but said additional details weren't yet available late Wednesday afternoon.
Fights broke out after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman publicly defended Daniel Penny over the May 1 death of Jordan Neely on an F train in Manhattan, local TV station ABC 7 reported.
Some counter-protesters were detained by cops and court officers at the rally near the courthouse at 100 Centre St. and three were arrested on charges of obstructing governmental administration, ABC 7 said.
- Daniel Penny Charged with Manslaughter In Jordan Neely Subway Slay
- Family of Jordan Neely Condemns Daniel Penny’s Response to Killing
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $10K to Daniel Penny Defense That Has Now Raised Over $2 Million
- Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Turns Himself in After Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death
- Daniel Penny’s Subway Chokehold Defense Fund Is Raking in $300,000 per Day
Penny is accused of putting Neely, who had a history of mental illness, into a deadly chokehold after he allegedly began making threats and "scaring passengers."
"He cared about his fellow subway riders," Blakeman said of Penny.
"He cared enough to get involved. And isn't that what we want?"
Blakeman had to yell to be heard over a small group of demonstrators who shouted, "Go back to Long Island!" while waving signs that said "Justice for Jordan Neely," ABC 7 said.
Blakeman, a Republican, was reportedly accompanied by a larger group of flag-waving military veterans, elected officials and first responders.
A video clip posted on Twitter showed some in the crowd wearing black leather vests with patches that said "Leathernecks," a slang reference to members of the Marine Corps.
During his speech, Blakeman also said that "tens of thousands of Nassau County residents commute into New York City" daily.
"I'm worried about them. I'm worried about our Nassau County residents," he said.
"Just think of it. Good Samaritans should be encouraged. Good Samaritans should be a part of the fabric of our community."
Penny's chokehold of Neely was recorded on video by a bystander and the clip quickly went viral online.
The video prompted protests calling for the arrest of Penny, who cops released without charges after questioning.
Penny, 24, was charged with second-degree manslaughter on May 12, with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg saying, "Jordan Neely should still be alive today."
Penny's lawyers maintain he was acting in self-defense.
Neely, 30, was Black. Penny, who is white, recently told the New York Post that the incident "had nothing to do with race."
"I judge a person based on their character. I’m not a white supremacist," he said.
Donte Mills, a lawyer for Neely's family, has accused Penny of acting "with indifference" and criticized passengers on the train for not asking Neely, "What's wrong? How can I help you?"
This story has been updated with new information about the people who were arrested.
