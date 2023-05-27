City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar Shooting

One person was killed and at least four more injured in a shooting at a Columbus, Mississippi sports bar late Friday, marking the city’s first homicide of 2023 nearly five full months into the year.

Gunfire broke out inside the Inferno Sports Bar around 11:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"This was not a random act of violence," said Chief Joseph Daughtry. "There was an ongoing disagreement with those involved, and they happened to see each other at the business.”

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately release any identifying information about that person.

Another four people, ranging in age from 30 to 48, were taken by private means to an area hospital after the shooting.

Two were shot in the chest, one was grazed on the shoulder, and the fourth was left with a bullet fragment in the foot. The surviving victims’ respective conditions were not immediately known, officials said.

The shooter was still being sought as of early Saturday, Daughtry said.

The slaying is the first homicide of 2023 in Columbus, which sits a short distance from the Alabama border and about 60 miles south of Tupelo.

The last homicide listed on the department’s Facebook page came on Christmas Eve 2022. The city recorded eight homicides in 2021, and five in 2020, according to local outlet WTVA.

By comparison, Jackson, the state’s capital and most populous city recorded 138 homicides in 2022, WLBT reported. That gave Jackson the highest homicide rate of any major U.S. city for the second straight year.



