The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar Shooting

    The last homicide listed on the department’s Facebook page came on Christmas Eve 2022

    Published |Updated
    Aaron Feis
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    One person was killed and at least four more injured in a shooting at a Columbus, Mississippi sports bar late Friday, marking the city’s first homicide of 2023 nearly five full months into the year.

    Gunfire broke out inside the Inferno Sports Bar around 11:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department said in a Facebook post.

    "This was not a random act of violence," said Chief Joseph Daughtry. "There was an ongoing disagreement with those involved, and they happened to see each other at the business.”

    One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately release any identifying information about that person.

    Read More

    Another four people, ranging in age from 30 to 48, were taken by private means to an area hospital after the shooting.

    Two were shot in the chest, one was grazed on the shoulder, and the fourth was left with a bullet fragment in the foot. The surviving victims’ respective conditions were not immediately known, officials said.

    The shooter was still being sought as of early Saturday, Daughtry said.

    The slaying is the first homicide of 2023 in Columbus, which sits a short distance from the Alabama border and about 60 miles south of Tupelo.

    Police Line Do Not Cross Tape
    (Getty Images)

    The last homicide listed on the department’s Facebook page came on Christmas Eve 2022. The city recorded eight homicides in 2021, and five in 2020, according to local outlet WTVA.

    By comparison, Jackson, the state’s capital and most populous city recorded 138 homicides in 2022, WLBT reported. That gave Jackson the highest homicide rate of any major U.S. city for the second straight year.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.