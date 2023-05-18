The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    City Urges Businesses to Close Early After Spate of Shootings

    The measures will be kept in place for "however long it takes," the mayor said.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

    Government leaders in Columbus, Ohio announced a voluntary curfew for businesses in the city's arts district after two consecutive weekend shootings, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

    Mayor Andrew Ginther said bars and restaurants in the Short North neighborhood would be encouraged to close at midnight this weekend to help deter violence — and that the measure would stay in place for "however long it takes."

    The city also announced it would deploy more police patrols in the area between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. to help deter further bloodshed. Teens between the ages of 13 and 17 will be asked to stay out of the neighborhood from midnight to 4:30 a.m.

    In the early hours of March 8, 10 people between the ages of 18 and 27 were injured in a shooting in Short North, WBNS reported. All are expected to survive. The next weekend, a 21-year-old man was reportedly killed by gunfire in the bustling nightlife district.

    Read More

    Earlier this week, the city announced it would put $20 million toward children's summer programs focused on preventing violence.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.