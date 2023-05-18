City Urges Businesses to Close Early After Spate of Shootings

Government leaders in Columbus, Ohio announced a voluntary curfew for businesses in the city's arts district after two consecutive weekend shootings, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said bars and restaurants in the Short North neighborhood would be encouraged to close at midnight this weekend to help deter violence — and that the measure would stay in place for "however long it takes."

The city also announced it would deploy more police patrols in the area between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. to help deter further bloodshed. Teens between the ages of 13 and 17 will be asked to stay out of the neighborhood from midnight to 4:30 a.m.

In the early hours of March 8, 10 people between the ages of 18 and 27 were injured in a shooting in Short North, WBNS reported. All are expected to survive. The next weekend, a 21-year-old man was reportedly killed by gunfire in the bustling nightlife district.

Earlier this week, the city announced it would put $20 million toward children's summer programs focused on preventing violence.

