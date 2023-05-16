One Illinois city is warning people not to let their grass grow too tall.

Officials in the Chicago suburb of Darien said they “strictly” enforce a property maintenance code that deems that grass be shorter than eight inches tall.

At a Monday city council meeting, Alderman Gerry Leganski said he had forwarded a complaint to city hall about weeds from a condo association coming into a neighbor’s yard.

Dan Gombac, the city's municipal services director, addressed the matter.

As first reported in Patch, he said code enforcement officers will be sent to investigate any complaints.

"This is the time of year when we find out who is really lacking maintenance skills,” Gombac said.

The first notice about tall grass is not a ticket but the resident will be issued a warning. If the problem is ongoing, the city will send its own mowing team.

“We’re very strict on that,” Gombac said. “We will back-charge the owner of the property. In some cases, it results in a lien.”

He told people to call when they see yards that are not properly maintained and warned that violators will be forced to make a full restitution.

Lawn mowing codes are common across the United States and violating them can be costly.

A few years ago an Indiana man says he spent more than $15,000 in fines and an unsuccessful lawsuit against the city of Bloomington over keeping his grass below 8 inches.

And an elderly Florida man was facing foreclosure on his home over $29,000 in fines related to his lawn.