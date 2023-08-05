City of Atlanta Mistakenly Tears Down Home, Then Sues The Owner For $68,000 in Demolition Costs
Notices sent by the city that the house was deemed unfit for habitation were mailed to the wrong address
An Atlanta man says the city mistakenly tore down his home, and now it's trying to foreclose on the property to pay a massive bill for the demolition, according to a report.
Homeowner Everett Tripodis told WSB-TV he was stunned when he received a lawsuit from the city informing him that it intends to foreclose and take the now vacant property in southwest Atlanta.
“When I saw that come from the city, I was quite excited. Maybe it was a letter of apology. Maybe it was a check. Maybe they’re going to justly compensate me. I opened it up and realized that they were suing me,” Tripodis told the station.
“I’m not going to let the city take this from me. I’m going to fight them tooth and nail,” he said, adding that he has sued the city.
The report said that the city began sending notices in March - before the demolition - that a city inspector had found the house unfit for habitation, but the certified letters were "returned to sender" because they were mailed to the wrong address.
The notices were sent to Lawton Avenue in ZIP code 30314; Tripodis' home is on Lawton Street in the 30310 ZIP code - nearly 1.5 miles away.
The station reported that a review of the city's demolition process presented in April to city council found that some property owners had no idea their homes were on the demolition list.
Despite the city being aware of the problems, the lawsuit to Tripodis argues the "property should be sold at public outcry unless one or more of the interested parties tenders the full redemption amount.”
That bill is $68,368.01.
“After you air the story, after everyone sees it, instead of them fixing the problem, they double down and do it again. It’s like after the slap comes the spit in my face. I’m just frustrated,” Tripodis said.
His lawsuit against the city is making its way through the Fulton County court system, even though he only has a few weeks to respond to the city's foreclosure suit.
The mayor's office is reviewing the matter, the station reported.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews