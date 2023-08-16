City Mocked After Spending Taxpayer Dollars Building Pickleball Court That’s Too Small to Play in
'Mistakes happen but we shouldn’t have to pay for it over and over again,' one resident said
Shawnee, Oklahoma, has hit a snag with its latest pickleball courts located in the freshly inaugurated $3.5 million KidSpace park.
Recently wrapped in caution tape, these courts, which opened in June, were found to be undersized. A statement from the city’s parks and recreation department on social media confirmed the size discrepancy.
Local residents have been quick to voice their criticisms. Susan Greene, a Shawnee resident, remarked to local station KOKH, "It’s the biggest mess you’ve ever seen in your life."
The financial implications of the necessary redesign and reconstruction remain unclear, stirring concerns among taxpayers. Grayson Williams expressed his frustrations to the news station, stating, "Mistakes happen but we shouldn’t have to pay for it over and over again."
Despite the setback, the city remains optimistic. The parks and recreation department shared, “We are excited for these to be corrected and fully functional.”
News 9 revealed that the city attributes the sizing error to the contractor, noting that the courts don't adhere to standard pickleball regulations. The United States of America Pickleball Association stipulates that courts should measure 20 feet in width and 44 feet in length.
- Pickleball Players Splurge Thousands On Destination Spots with Top Courts
- Supreme Court to Rule on ‘Trump Too Small’ Trademark Dispute
- Migrant Shelter in New York City Expected to Cost Taxpayers $20 Million a Month
- Pickleball Players Left ‘A Little Bit Rattled’ After Rattlesnake Breaks up Match
- North Carolina Man Allegedly Kills Leashed Dog While Nearby Owner Plays Pickleball
- New Congressional Earmarks Effort Revives Old Questions About Federal Spending
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews