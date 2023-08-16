City Mocked After Spending Taxpayer Dollars Building Pickleball Court That’s Too Small to Play in

Shawnee, Oklahoma, has hit a snag with its latest pickleball courts located in the freshly inaugurated $3.5 million KidSpace park.

Recently wrapped in caution tape, these courts, which opened in June, were found to be undersized. A statement from the city’s parks and recreation department on social media confirmed the size discrepancy.

Local residents have been quick to voice their criticisms. Susan Greene, a Shawnee resident, remarked to local station KOKH, "It’s the biggest mess you’ve ever seen in your life."

Two brand new pickleball courts built as part of Shawnee, Oklahoma's, $3.5 million park project will have to be reconstructed after being built too small. News 9/Screenshot

The financial implications of the necessary redesign and reconstruction remain unclear, stirring concerns among taxpayers. Grayson Williams expressed his frustrations to the news station, stating, "Mistakes happen but we shouldn’t have to pay for it over and over again."

Despite the setback, the city remains optimistic. The parks and recreation department shared, “We are excited for these to be corrected and fully functional.”

News 9 revealed that the city attributes the sizing error to the contractor, noting that the courts don't adhere to standard pickleball regulations. The United States of America Pickleball Association stipulates that courts should measure 20 feet in width and 44 feet in length.