City Mocked After Spending Taxpayer Dollars Building Pickleball Court That’s Too Small to Play in - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

City Mocked After Spending Taxpayer Dollars Building Pickleball Court That’s Too Small to Play in

'Mistakes happen but we shouldn’t have to pay for it over and over again,' one resident said

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Shawnee, Oklahoma, has hit a snag with its latest pickleball courts located in the freshly inaugurated $3.5 million KidSpace park.

Recently wrapped in caution tape, these courts, which opened in June, were found to be undersized. A statement from the city’s parks and recreation department on social media confirmed the size discrepancy.

Local residents have been quick to voice their criticisms. Susan Greene, a Shawnee resident, remarked to local station KOKH, "It’s the biggest mess you’ve ever seen in your life."

Two brand new pickleball courts built as part of Shawnee, Oklahoma's, $3.5 million park project will have to be reconstructed after being built too small.
Two brand new pickleball courts built as part of Shawnee, Oklahoma's, $3.5 million park project will have to be reconstructed after being built too small.News 9/Screenshot

The financial implications of the necessary redesign and reconstruction remain unclear, stirring concerns among taxpayers. Grayson Williams expressed his frustrations to the news station, stating, "Mistakes happen but we shouldn’t have to pay for it over and over again."

Despite the setback, the city remains optimistic. The parks and recreation department shared, “We are excited for these to be corrected and fully functional.”

News 9 revealed that the city attributes the sizing error to the contractor, noting that the courts don't adhere to standard pickleball regulations. The United States of America Pickleball Association stipulates that courts should measure 20 feet in width and 44 feet in length.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.