City in Iowa Bans Conversion Therapy

The city council in Waterloo, Iowa is banning conversion therapy.
At a meeting on Monday, members voted 6-1 to bring in the motion, after several local peoples made their opinions known.
Conversion therapy is defined by GLAAD "any attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression."
The practice has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent years, with many criticizing it for being harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.
For some, it involves electroshock therapy or persistent psychoanalysis.
Councilor Jonathan Grieder helped push the motion in Waterloo. "I know it hasn’t been easy in Iowa or national for LGBTQIA+ folks," he said on Twitter. "But I will never stop fighting for you."
Thirteen people reportedly spoke out against the plan, with some saying the ban was too restrictive for families, or that it could lead to lawsuits in the city.
According to GLAAD, "698,000 LGBTQ adults (ages 18-59) in the U.S. have received conversion therapy, including about 350,000 LGBTQ adults who received treatment as adolescents."
The practice has been discredited by most major health organizations in the US, but 41 states still allow it.
In March, Iowa's Senate passed its own version of the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-6.
