    City Experiments with Traffic Light that Only Turns Green for Drivers Who Follow Speed Limit

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Malorny/Getty Images

    A Montreal suburb introduced an experimental traffic light that will only turn green for those who are driving the speed limit. 

    This new light, called a “feu de ralentissement éducatif (educational traffic-calming light)” or FRED, was installed in a school zone near Marie-Laurier Academy in Brossard, Quebec. Right now, the light is in a 90-day trial period to determine its effectiveness. 

    Around the school, the speed limit is set at 30 kilometers per hour (18.6 miles per hour.) Cars which exceed that limit will be met with a red light. According to CTV News, the FRED light will also collect data on the average driving speed and how many drivers move past. 

    Proponents of this project cite the fact that typical punishments for speeding are after-the-fact – a fine or ticket does not stop speeding from actually happening. The FRED system, on the other hand, is a “carrot instead of a stick,” said Doreen Assad, the mayor of Brossard. 

    According to Assad, the FRED lights only work on smaller, two lane roads. They are unable to effectively direct traffic at intersections, for example. 
    “This (technology) has not been accepted yet by the government, and we’re going to do it as a test,” said Brossard to Streetsblog Mass. The mayor also told the website that in the first week since the light was implemented, the average driving speed dropped from 40 kilometers per hour to 29 kilometers per hour.

