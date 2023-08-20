City Council Posts Bizarre Memo Refusing to Comment on Kansas Newspaper Raid  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

City Council Posts Bizarre Memo Refusing to Comment on Kansas Newspaper Raid 

The City Council agenda states: 'COUNCIL WILL NOT COMMENT ON THE ONGOING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AT THIS MEETING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!'

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A meeting of the Marion City Council in Kansas devolved into shouting on Aug. 7 when a local restaurant owner accused a city council woman and the Marion Record of illegally obtaining details of a DUI arrest.City of Marion

The Marion City Council in Kansas is scheduled to convene on Monday — but councilmembers will not discuss the police-led raid on the city’s local newspaper, according to an agenda of the meeting posted online. 

Monday's city council meeting is the first since its August 7th meeting, where a local restaurateur raised allegations against the paper that sparked the raid.

On August 11th, police seized laptops and other electronics from the office of the Marion County Record and the homes of other residents associated with the newspaper, including the newspaper co-owner, whose death just a day later was attributed to the stress of the incident

The Marion County Record is a family-owned weekly newspaper that was first published in 1869. Its coverage focuses on the central Kansas county of less than 12,000 people.

In a small newspaper's office, one police officer photographs a computer, while another carries away a hard drive.
Newly released video footage shows police officers removing equipment during a raid on the Marion County Record.Eric Meyer

The raid occurred as its reporters were investigating allegations of misconduct surrounding a local business owner and Marion’s police chief.

On the agenda of the city council meeting, scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m. local time, are routine updates and a scheduled public forum. Notably, the agenda does not include any scheduled discussion on the raid. 

Read More

But written in all caps and splashed across the page in red is the following message: “COUNCIL WILL NOT COMMENT ON THE ONGOING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AT THIS MEETING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Additionally, Marion Mayor David Mayfield, who has been a longtime critic of the Record, according to the Kansas City Star, said in a letter to the council that he does not plan to attend the upcoming meeting due to a family vacation.

“I have not missed any meetings in the three and a half years of service being the Mayor. I didn’t want there to be any confusion as to why I am not present at this meeting,” Mayfield said in the letter. “It has absolutely nothing to do with the current happenings in Marion County.” 

In its own reporting, the Marion County Record noted that Mayfield and other city councilmembers have been largely quiet on the raid.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.