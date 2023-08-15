City to Allow Ice Cream Trucks After Decade-Long Ban - The Messenger
City to Allow Ice Cream Trucks After Decade-Long Ban

The city council previously declined to lift the ban in 2021

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
ice cream truckFatCamera/Getty Images

After more than a decade, the iconic sound of an ice cream truck will ring out in the city of Orillia, Ontario once again now that the city has reversed a ban stretching 12 years.

Ice cream trucks were banned in the Canadian city of about 31,000 residents for more than a decade. Now, that ban has been lifted by the city council, CTV News reported. 

The motion allowing the trucks passed 6-3 Monday night. 

"They have to have certain insurance, they have to pass a criminal background check, they can only operate in daylight conditions, they can only operate in certain areas, and we are looking forward to having people get ice cream from a truck," said Mayor Don McIssac.

But not everyone has a soft spot for the mobile soft serve.  

The city council declined to lift the ban in 2021, Orillia Matters reported. The sweet treat trucks were outlawed 12 years ago after Councillor Ralph Cipolla proposed the ban, CTV News reported. 

"I thought people would realize that the safety of our children is more important," noted Cipolla, whose five-year-old nephew died after being hit by a vehicle while running for an ice cream truck in the '60s in Oshawa, Ontario.

