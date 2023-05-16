In a creative endeavor to combat the opioid epidemic, vending machines, traditionally stocked with snacks, are undergoing a transformative makeover to dispense life-saving supplies.

According to the Associated Press, many cities and local governments are making items such as the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan, available without cost through vending machines.

The Federal Drug Administration approved naloxone to be sold over-the-counter in March.

"Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose," the FDA said in a statement.

"Today’s action paves the way for the life-saving medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as online," they continued.

San Diego County in California introduced its first naloxone vending machines at its McAlister South Bay Regional Recovery Center earlier this year. Likewise, Florida's Putnam County introduced the devices at a healthcare facility that treats addiction and behavioral issues, according to WJXT.

Companies like Shaffer Distributing, a supplier of arcade games and pinball machines, are now helping to lead the distribution of the naloxone vending machines.

Marty Turner, director of vending sales at Shaffer Distributing, told the AP that the machines can also distribute fentanyl testing strips and HIV testing kits to prescription disposal bags, first aid kits, and safe sex kits.

Turner told the outlet that the vending machines provide a discreet and judgment-free experience for users, who can access the products without fear of scrutiny.

The cost of these machines vary, with prices ranging between $4,500 and $7,400 for outdoor models. Turner said the outdoor machines are designed to withstand rain and maintain a safe temperature for the product during summer.

Turner explained that an important aspect of the machines is their simplicity — users are not required to enter personal information or details that might discourage them from obtaining the products.

"We are working primarily with the folks that are looking for a low barrier," he told the AP. "They’d just like to walk up to the machine, press the selection button and get the product. That just seems to be the best opportunity to get these into the hands of the people who need them most."

A 2017 study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston found that nearly 94 percent of people given Narcan during an overdose survive.