    Cigarettes Sold in Canada Will Come with Individual Warning Labels

    First country in world to mandate warnings on every single cigarette

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Canada is set to become the first country in the world to mandate warning labels on individual cigarettes. The labels – in English and French – read: “poison in every puff”, “tobacco smoke harms children”, and “cigarettes cause impotence.”

    Through an initiative launched by the national health ministry, Health Canada, so-called "king-size" cigarettes will begin featuring warnings starting August 1. The mandate will expand to regular-size cigarettes a year later, followed by cigarillos in 2025.

    (Canada Health) Canada Health

    A national 2021 Tobacco and Nicotine survey found that the rate of smokers aged 15 years or older in the country is around 10%. The government's aim is to get that under 5% by 2035, according to the health ministry.

    “Tobacco use continues to kill 48,000 Canadians each year,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said on Wednesday, in a press release announcing the regulations.

    “This bold step will make health warning messages virtually unavoidable, and together with updated graphic images displayed on the package, will provide a real and startling reminder of the health consequences of smoking. We will continue to do whatever it takes to help more people in Canada stop smoking and help young people to live healthy tobacco-free lives,” Bennett added.

    According to the Associated Press, in 2001 Canada also became the first country to require tobacco companies to include photographic warnings on the outside of cigarette packs, as well as inserts with health messages.

    Data compiled by Tobacco Free Kids in 2021 showed that 126 countries now have, or are finalizing, visual health warnings on tobacco packaging.

