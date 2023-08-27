Cigarette Taxes in New York, Already Among Most Expensive in US, to Rise Another Dollar
The Empire State has one of the highest excise tax rates in the country, second only to Washington, DC
Cigarette taxes in New York will increase by $1 per pack despite already being among the most expensive taxed items in the U.S.
The state’s Department of Taxation and Finance announced the tax increase on its website and added that the state excise tax on little cigars will also increase by $1 per pack of 20 starting Friday.
“We have not raised the tax in New York State in over a decade,” said Trevor Summerfield, director of advocacy at the American Lung Association, according to Rochester First.
The Empire State has the highest excise tax rate in the country at $4.35 per pack second only to Washington, DC where the cigarette tax is $5, according to March data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We know that by this tax increase, we are going to decrease the amount of smokers in New York State by thousands, preventing kids from picking up in the first place, and of course, we’re looking out for lung health. We know that cigarette smoking is the leading cause of cancer in New York State because it leads to lung cancer,” said Summerfield.
However, Kent Sopris, president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores, said that the state tax increase will only send consumers to cheaper markets and hurt tax-paying retailers.
“The state and the proponents of this tax increase, and things like a flavor ban, a menthol ban, what they don’t understand is that you’re just driving folks into a marketplace that can’t be regulated or controlled,” Sopris said, according to Rochester First.
He continued: “Folks are adults. If they want to purchase products like tobacco, they should be free to do so. All my stores offer is a regulated, legal product, that we pay our taxes on.”
Summerfield, however, argued that the high cost of cigarette packs in New York might encourage smokers to quit.
“I myself am a former pack a day smoker for about ten years. I quit largely due to the cost, moving back here to New York, it is expensive. I have to tell anybody that is willing to listen. It was the best decision I have made in my life,” Summerfield said.
