Cigar Magnate and Former Florida House Speaker Is New DeSantis Campaign Adviser and Surrogate

When Gov. Ron DeSantis first took office in Tallahassee in 2019, he worked side-by-side with Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva and the two Republicans remained in close contact ever since.
Now Oliva, a co-founder of a successful Cuban exile family cigar business, is taking on a formal role with DeSantis’ campaign as a senior adviser and surrogate in both English and Spanish-language TV media. He will serve in his new public-facing role Wednesday in Milwaukee at the first presidential debate.
“The niche I hope to fill is from the perspective of someone with first-hand experience of seeing how the governor works – someone that was in the trenches with him, who got to see him operate and worked alongside him on very important legislation and policy,” Oliva told The Messenger.
“Very few elected officials say they’re going to do something and then give it their full effort to get it done. And then actually get it done,” Oliva said.
Oliva’s addition to the DeSantis team is part of a gradual Florida-focused re-building effort after a wave of layoffs to adjust the campaign’s finances and direction.
At 50 years old, Oliva is one of the oldest members of the DeSantis campaign’s inner circle (DeSantis is 44). The two men have spoken regularly since Oliva left elected office in 2021.
Before DeSantis won his 2018 gubernatorial election, Oliva served with his running mate and current lieutenant governor, Jeanette Núñez, in the Florida House. Both hail from the Miami area.
