CIA Director’s Warning to Prigozhin Goes Viral After Deadly Plane Crash: ‘Putin Is Ultimate Apostle of Payback’
'If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn’t fire my food taster,' CIA head William Burns said last month
Month-old remarks by CIA Director William Burns warning mutinous Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin not to “fire [his] food taster” came back in focus Wednesday after the fiery crash of a private jet on which the mercenary leader was reportedly a passenger.
Prigozhin, who led a rebellion against Russian leader Vladimir Putin's military commanders two months to the day of the crash, only to stand down a short distance from Moscow, was listed on a passenger manifest for the doomed craft.
Last month, Burns and President Biden separately said that Prigozhin should tread carefully in the wake of his aborted coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Putin is someone who generally thinks that revenge is a dish best served cold,” said Burns in remarks captured by the U.K.’s Channel 4 News. “So he’s going to try to settle the situation to the extent he can.”
“But again, in my experience, Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback,” Burns continued. “So I would be surprised if Prigozhin escapes further retribution for this. … If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn’t fire my food taster.”
- US Intelligence Believes Prigozhin Was Assassinated, Possibly by a Bomb on His Plane: Report
- Wagner Commander Identifies Body of Yevgeny Prigozhin by Missing Finger After Russia Jet Crash: Telegram Posts
- Who Was Yevgeny Prigozhin? And What Will His Death Mean for Putin and Russia?
- Fury, Fear, Relief: Russians and Ukrainians React to Reports of Putin Foe Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Fiery Death
- Russia Confirms Wagner Leader Prigozhin Died in Plane Crash
- Prigozhin Plane Crash Has Russia Social Media Deeply Divided on Whether Wagner Boss Is Actually Dead
Biden made similar remarks last month.
"If I were him, I'd be careful what I ate," the president told reporters at a press conference in Helsinki. "I'd be keeping my eye on my menu."
On Wednesday, the White House said that “if confirmed, no one should be surprised” by Prigozhin’s reported demise.
An official cause of Wednesday’s crash was not immediately announced.
After playing a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prigozhin’s Wagner forces turned on Putin in June amid rising tensions.
The rebels drove to within a short distance of Moscow, only to stand down.
Exiled to Belarus, Prigozhin had since tried to regroup and reform his army.
Wearing fatigues and clutching an assault weapon, he appeared earlier this week in a video apparently shot in Africa that was seen as an attempt to reconsolidate power after Wagner was iced out in Russia.
