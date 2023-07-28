Church That Openly Supports LGBTQ Firebombed in Attack After Right-Wing YouTuber Video

A Unitarian church in Texas was set ablaze over the weekend, days after a right-wing YouTuber criticized the church for its LGBTQ acceptance.

A witness first noticed flames erupting from the Community Unitarian Universalist Church of Plano just after midnight on July 23, according to a release from the Church.

"An incendiary device with a chemical accelerant was thrown or placed at the front doors of the main church building. The fire and smoke caused the monitored fire alarm system for the building to go off, which notified church personnel,” the church said in a statement dated July 23.

Plano Fire-Rescue crews arrived on the scene shortly after and began to extinguish the fire. The church said the damage to the building was confined to the front door and foyer, and there were no injuries.

Before the fire, the church had been working with local police to enhance security in the building following "the intrusion of a hate group in the church building" in June. The group had posted a video of their time in the church on social media.

On July 12, anti-LGBTQ Christian content creator Bo Alford uploaded a video taken in the church titled “We acted LGBT at LGBT Church.” NBC News first reported that this was the group and video the church referred to.

The Community Unitarian Universalist Church of Plano, in Plano, Texas. Google Maps

The video featured Alford, who goes by Bodittle on social media, and two other men visiting the church. They were "pretending to be LGBTQ," called the church "pagan and satanic," and asked viewers to "pray for these people."

The video, which has since been removed, amassed over 200,000 views according to the news outlet. Alford told NBC News his "prayers go out to anyone affected by the fire," and denied accusations that his video placed a target on the church.

"If you watch the video, you will see the church members having nothing but nice things to say about us. She enjoyed our conversation and even ended it with a hug," Alford told the news outlet. "The fact that we are being labeled as a hate group and being tied to this fire in any way is appalling."

Plano authorities have not linked the video to the fire, and have not classified the arson as a hate crime, according to Dallas Morning News.

"In the dark hours immediately following the firebombing incident on July 23, as church officials stood among the broken glass and rubble of the fire, we could not have possibly imagined the profound wave of love that we would receive as a result. We are humbled and uplifted by your overwhelming expressions of support. It brings great comfort to know we are held in loving care all over the United States and beyond. We are truly grateful," the church said in a statement on Tuesday.