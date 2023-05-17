The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Church Recovers Nearly 2,000 Stolen Organ Pipes

    The vintage organ pipes were returned after vanishing in transit to restoration.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Calvary Episcopal Church/Facebook

    The prayers of a Memphis church have been answered with the recovery of nearly 2,000 organ pipes that disappeared earlier this week.

    Calvary Episcopal Church was transporting the almost century-old pipes to the Spencer Organ Company in Boston for refurbishment. The surprise discovery of the transport truck's theft put a sudden halt to their plans.

    On Tuesday, the church updated its website with uplifting news: the stolen truck had been located.

    "Calvary received a notification from the police this morning about the recovery of the stolen truck, found on a residential street in Raleigh," the statement elaborated.

    Read More

    However, the statement also mentioned a lingering concern. About 15 of the 55 crates loaded onto the truck seem to be missing, leaving some pipes potentially unaccounted for.

    Despite this, the church remains optimistic. If the remaining crates don't turn up, the Spencer Organ Company has assured they can reproduce any missing pipes. The recovered pipes were promptly packaged and shipped off to Boston on Tuesday evening.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.