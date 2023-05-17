The prayers of a Memphis church have been answered with the recovery of nearly 2,000 organ pipes that disappeared earlier this week.

Calvary Episcopal Church was transporting the almost century-old pipes to the Spencer Organ Company in Boston for refurbishment. The surprise discovery of the transport truck's theft put a sudden halt to their plans.

On Tuesday, the church updated its website with uplifting news: the stolen truck had been located.

"Calvary received a notification from the police this morning about the recovery of the stolen truck, found on a residential street in Raleigh," the statement elaborated.

However, the statement also mentioned a lingering concern. About 15 of the 55 crates loaded onto the truck seem to be missing, leaving some pipes potentially unaccounted for.

Despite this, the church remains optimistic. If the remaining crates don't turn up, the Spencer Organ Company has assured they can reproduce any missing pipes. The recovered pipes were promptly packaged and shipped off to Boston on Tuesday evening.