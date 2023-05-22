Chuck Todd Reminds GOP Lawmaker of Huge Trump Tax Cuts Amid Debt Ceiling Fight
Contradictions highlighted on 'Meet the Press.'
The "numbers are the numbers," declared NBC's "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd, who reminded a GOP lawmaker amid the debt ceiling fight Sunday that Donald Trump enacted a massive corporate tax cut and drove up the deficit during his administration.
"You realize that President Trump has added more to the deficit than Joe Biden?" Todd asked Rep. Bryon Donalds (R-Fla.).
Donalds attributed that to increased expenditures during the Trump administration because of the Covid pandemic.
But Trump also slashed the corporate income tax rate 40%, from 35% to 21%, along with making other cuts that largely benefited wealthy Americans.
- Republicans Threatening to ‘Blow Up the Economy’ Over Debt Ceiling Talks, Maryland Sen. Van Hollen Says
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks Stall
- Republicans Want Debt Ceiling Deal to Include Work Requirements – But They Don’t Work
- Rep. Buck, Freedom Caucus member, Backs Military Cuts in Debt Ceiling Talks
- The U.S. Mostly Stands Alone On Debt Ceiling Politics
A report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released last week estimated that Trump's cuts would add $3.5 trillion to the deficit by 2033.
Yet when Trump was in office Republicans voted to also raise the debt ceiling three times with no preconditions.
Trump said while he was president that he could "not imagine anybody ever even thinking of using the debt ceiling as a negotiating wedge," as is happening today.
But he's not saying that any longer.
When asked why not on his controversial appearance on a CNN town hall earlier this month, Trump responded: "Because now I'm not president."
When Todd pressed Donalds about the contradiction, the lawmaker responded: "Listen, Donald Trump is always negotiating."
"Do you realize how absurd that sounds?" Todd asked.
"He's saying what is good for me is not for thee," he added.
The next meeting on the current debt ceiling impasse is scheduled for Monday.
