Chuck Norris Reveals His Top 10 New ‘Chuck Norris Jokes’— And Naturally, His List Is Perfect

Legend has it that Chuck Norris won an underwater breathing contest against a fish. Chuck Norris once scored a 500-yard touchdown, and he proposed to his wife with one of the rings from Saturn. He killed a man one time just by poking him on Facebook.

None of these are actually true. Then again, they could be. It is, after all, Chuck Norris, the man who can hear sign language, sneeze with his eyes open and send text messages from a pay phone.

Telling Chuck Norris jokes and creating new ones has become a cult-like phenomenon online. There are social media pages dedicated to telling Chuck Norris facts, err, myths. Multiple websites have listed their own favorite jokes.

Chuck Norris himself has acknowledged the jokes, facts or myths over the years, even providing material for "The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book: 101 of Chuck’s Favorite Facts and Stories.” He gives personal reflections on each fact.

Actor Chuck Norris speaks with the media during a press conference prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Norris, now 83 years old, writes a regular column for WND.com, formerly called WorldNetDaily. His column on Monday referenced the jokes and said the gag is a way for people to learn about his career as a master in martial arts and his entrepreneurship, like his C-Force water bottling plant next to his home in Texas.

“The Chuck Norris Facts have also reconnected me to the younger generations,” Norris reflected. “To some who know little of my martial arts or action-film careers but perhaps grew up with (reruns of) Walker, Texas Ranger, it seems that I have become a somewhat mythical superhero. I am flattered and truly humbled.”

Norris said he always enjoyed reading Parade magazine, which used to be inserted into 700 newspapers. Now it’s an online publication. Parade recently ran its own "101 Chuck Norris jokes to make you laugh." He said his wife, Gena, and he "laughed hard again this past week when we read through them."

Chuck Norris took it a step further and jotted down his personal favorites. Here they are:

If you spell Chuck Norris in Scrabble, you win. Forever. The dinosaurs looked at Chuck Norris the wrong way once. You know what happened to them. Chuck Norris can dribble a bowling ball. Chuck Norris can do a wheelie on a unicycle. Chuck Norris is the only person that can punch a Cyclops between the eye. We live in an expanding universe. All of it is trying to get away from Chuck Norris. Before he forgot a gift for Chuck Norris, Santa Claus was real. Chuck Norris can speak Braille. Chuck Norris can tie his shoes with his feet. Chuck Norris' belly button is actually a power outlet.

Norris said he "laughed again when I typed them out."

“The reason these 'Facts' are so hilarious is that everyone knows I'm as human as anyone else,” Norris said. “I know that might be hard for some of you jokesters to imagine! But it's true.

“The real fact is, if my life can be used to bring a little levity into people's life around the world, I'm all for it," he said. "There's so much wrong going on today, and we can use a few more smiles and joy to go around.”