Chuck Lorre Teases ‘Healing’ Reunion with Charlie Sheen for ‘How to Be a Bookie’ TV Series (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Chuck Lorre Teases ‘Healing’ Reunion with Charlie Sheen for ‘How to Be a Bookie’ TV Series (Exclusive)

More than 12 years after the creator of 'Two and a Half Men' had a falling out with the show's biggest star, the pair has reunited

Lanae Brody and Mike Vulpo
Charlie Sheen celebrates Chuck Lorre’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on March 12, 2009 in Hollywood, California.Getty Images

Chuck Lorre says his latest TV project with Charlie Sheen will be worth the wait. More than 12 years after the creator of Two and a Half Men had a falling out with the show's biggest star, the pair has reunited for a new comedy series titled How to Be a Bookie.

"We shot it," Lorre shared with The Messenger and other reporters as Project Angel Food broke ground on the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus in Los Angeles. "It's done. We wrapped in March. I'm hopeful that it will be on Max. Hopefully, people will get to see it real soon." 

While it's unclear if the writers and SAG-AFTRA strike will have an affect on scheduling, Lorre was quick to compliment Sheen for his talents in front of the camera. 

"He was wonderful," Lorre shared. "It was a great restorative, healing experience."

Chuck Lorre speaks onstage during Project Angel Food's Rise To The Challenge Ground Breaking Ceremony on August 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Chuck Lorre speaks onstage during Project Angel Food's Rise to the Challenge Ground Breaking Ceremony Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sheen and Lorre's eight-year collaboration on the CBS sitcom came to an abrupt end in 2011 when Sheen's public meltdown and verbal attacks on Lorre led to his firing. The actor was replaced by Ashton Kutcher on the show.

Since then, Sheen has expressed regret over his Two and a Half Men exit as well as his desires to make amends with Lorre. 

Before How to Be a Bookie hits the small screen, Lorre is focused on raising awareness about a cause close to his heart. On Thursday, Project Angel Food announced the launch of a multi-year campaign titled Rise to the Challenge: The Campaign to Expand Project Angel Food.

The non-profit aims to double the size of its current facilities while also adding a new building and tripling meal production capacity by 2027. 

"Food is medicine," Lorre said when praising the organization, which prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness. "Not just delivering food but delivering food that is healthy and nourishing. They figured out how to deliver medically designed meals that are good for people. That's a health issue."  

