Christie Gets An Anti-Trump Bump, New Hampshire Poll Shows

NEW LONDON, New Hampshire — Chris Christie likes to say Ron DeSantis is “New Coke” compared to Donald Trump.

By that logic, Christie is using the 2016 recipe.

The former New Jersey governor sounded like a relic of a long gone election cycle on the stump in New Hampshire last week, rehashing Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, lamenting the fact that Americans can’t talk about politics at cocktail parties anymore and trading insults with Trump.

But this time, Christie's direct aim at the former president has him doing a little bit better in polls of New Hampshire GOP primary voters than he did in 2016 by appealing to the state’s older, highly educated voters who dislike Trump.

Trump is the obvious frontrunner in New Hampshire: Forty-nine percent of GOP primary voters said they’ll back the former president, giving him a 40-point advantage over the rest of the field, according to a new Emerson College Poll.



Notably, Christie is catching up to DeSantis in the race for second place in crucial New Hampshire. The recent Emerson Poll showed Christie is one percentage point ahead of DeSantis in the Granite State, where the former Trump confidante is focusing his campaign efforts. It’s a blow to DeSantis, who was once seen as a strong Trump rival but has struggled to gain traction in the months since he entered the primary.

“This whole election cycle, DeSantis has been considered the alternative to Trump within the Republican primary. And over the last couple of months, we've seen DeSantis kind of fade a little. This is the first indication where he's really dropped back into the pack, and this gives another person an opportunity step up and take on Trump within the Republican primary,” said Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball.

“Not to say they’ll be any more successful,” he added, pointing to Christie’s past scandals that hurt him in 2016 and could resurface if he becomes a more prominent presidential candidate.

Although Christie edged slightly ahead of DeSantis for second place in the GOP primary field, the Emerson survey showed that they are both polling below 10%. Christie had support from 9% of GOP primary voters, while 8% of respondents said they supported DeSantis.

By any measure, Christie’s numbers are anemic compared to Trump. But being in second place is a better position for Christie than in 2016. The former governor came in sixth place in the New Hampshire primary seven years ago, dropped out a day later and endorsed Trump within weeks — despite promising the influential local newspaper that endorsed him he would never support Trump.

Christie’s supporters attribute the New Hampshire bump to his penchant for attacking Trump, rather than dancing around the former president the way DeSantis and others have done to avoid alienating his supporters.

“The fact that he's calling Trump out directly is making a big difference,” said former New Hampshire state Rep. J.P. Marzullo, who previously served as vice chair of the state GOP and is supporting Christie this cycle after backing him in 2016.

Christie said as much at a recent town hall on the campus of Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire. Candidates who are reluctant to criticize Trump treat the ex-president like Voldemort, the villain referred to as “He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named” in the “Harry Potter” book series, Christie said.

“He is the frontrunner. I read the polls the same way all of you do,” Christie said to a polite crowd of fewer than 100 people. “If you're serious about winning, you’ve got to beat him. And how you beat him unless you talk about the facts of what his presidency was?”

Christie also criticized DeSantis for tailoring his messaging and positions so closely to Trump's.

"If you like Coca Cola, and Coke comes out with New Coke, and Coke is still available, you're going to buy Coke, because what do we need New Coke for? Ron DeSantis is New Coke," Christie said, to applause.

WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Trump packed supporters into a high school gymnasium for a campaign appearance 67 miles away in Windham where, with a wink, he made a show of scolding someone in the crowd for calling Christie a “fat pig.” Trump usually trains most of his fire on DeSantis, who he refers to as “DeSanctimonious” or the short-hand version “DeSanctus.”

Part of the reason for the DeSantis dip, the Emerson poll showed, is that Christie is pulling away older and highly educated voters. DeSantis’s New Hampshire support has dwindled by eight percentage points, according to the recent poll, which was conducted Aug. 9-11. The Florida governor had 17% of support from New Hampshire GOP primary voters in an Emerson poll that was conducted in March, months before he actually entered the race.

Christie appears to be making inroads with Republicans who hold postgraduate degrees, getting 17% of support among those voters versus DeSantis’s 9%. Christie also performed well with voters ages 50 and older in the poll, getting approximately twice as much support from them compared to voters under age 50. The DeSantis campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

DeSantis is spending significant time in Iowa lately, where he’s betting he can make a splash with the state’s evangelical caucus-goers. Still, he’ll be in New Hampshire for an event on Friday and held a New England press call on Tuesday. His super PAC just went on the air with a TV ad defending popular — and neutral — New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu from Trump attacks.

Trump won the New Hampshire primary in 2016 and 2020, but he’s never won the independent-heavy battleground in a general election. That’s due in part to New Hampshire voters’ proclivity for casting votes for different parties on the same ballot, said the Emerson pollster.

“New Hampshire has got a lot of ticket splitting,” Kimball said. “What we're seeing in the Republican primary are people that would vote for Christie in the primary, but then would vote for Biden in the general election over Trump.”

Christie appealed directly to the Never Trump crowd during his New Hampshire swing, saying that voting for him in the GOP primary could be a strategic way to blunt Trump’s primary momentum.

“If Donald Trump loses in New Hampshire in late January or early February of 2024, he's finished. You in this state will be able to make that determination for the Republican Party,” Christie said.

The pitch made sense to Ken Miller, an independent voter who tends to lean toward Democrats and attended Christie’s town hall last week. Miller appreciated Christie’s honesty on the stump, but he noted that there’s a long way to go until the primary and plenty of candidates in the field.

“I wished him well and told him I thought he had a great message. And I hope he takes care of his health because I think that's really critically important for a man that large and we want him to be around if he if he's going to govern,” said Miller, who lives in New London. “He's clearly very bright. Sometimes intelligence is overlooked by some other people running. It’s a long season, we’ll see who else comes forth and what else goes on.”