Christian University Terminates 2 Employees Over Pronouns in Email Signatures

Two residence hall directors working for an upstate New York Christian university lost their jobs last month after placing their pronouns in their work email signatures.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reported on the firings of Reagan Zelya and Shua Wilmot from Houghton University soon after they happened.

The New York Times also reported on the terminations.

According to the reports, Zelaya and Wilmot ran the women's and men's residence halls at the school, respectively.

Administrators at the small private school — in Houghton, about 50 miles south of Buffalo — informed both workers that adding their pronouns to their email signatures violated university policy.

They were asked to remove the "she/her" and "he/him" from their signatures, but refused. The terminations were to take effect immediately.

The Times reports that alumni of the school have signed an open letter protesting the administration's decision.

The decision by the school comes at a time when traditional gender norms no longer exist, and gender and sexuality have become divisive political issues.

Several Republican lawmakers have been introducing legislation to restrict gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth.

Meanwhile, several faith-based organizations have cited First Amendment protections of religious freedom in discrimination claims by gay and transgender people.

Both Zelya and Wilmot told the Times they added their pronouns because they have uncommon, gender-neutral names.

In a statement to the Times, a university spokesman said the school "has never terminated an employment relationship based solely on the use of pronouns in staff email signatures."

The statement said that, in recent years, "we've required anything extraneous be removed from email signatures, including Scripture quotes."

Zelya's letter of termination, shared widely online in the wake of the school's decision, specifically mentioned the email-ending pronoun proclamation as the reason for her dismissal.