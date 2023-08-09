Christian School Teacher ‘MissG-lover’ Accused of Grooming Female Student on Snapchat

A former teacher and director at a Nevada Christian school has been arrested and charged with felony lewdness after she allegedly engaged in a four-year sexual relationship with a female student.

Kaitlin Glover, 34, was a teacher and the Athletics and Student Leadership Director at Mountain View Christian School when she began reaching out to a student via Snapchat in December 2017. As reported by Law&Crime, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said that Glover, who went by "MissG-lover" on Snapchat, began "talking about previous relationships and sex acts" with the student.

"(The victim) told Glover that she had never done anything sexual with anyone, and Glover had replied that she would teach her how to masturbate when she turned 18," court documents stated. "Shortly after, (the victim) states that Glover began sending her nude photos through Snapchat."

During their relationship, police found that the two had called each other hundreds of times throughout the alleged relationship. The student would talk to Glover about her abusive home life before Glover allegedly pushed the relationship to become more physical.

The first instance of sexual contact allegedly happened over spring break 2018 in Grover's car and then a second time in May 2018.

"(The victim) said this behavior with the two of them went on and occurred approximately every two weeks in the car in the same area near her house," court documents stated. "(The victim) said her parents and friends did not know about this secret relationship."

The relationship lasted until September 2021, and the student came forward to police about the relationship in June 2022, as reported by FOX5. She told police that she had not told anyone about the abuse because Glover allegedly threatened to kill herself if the victim ever told anyone.

When going through the victim's phone, investigators allegedly found 430 calls between Aug. 12, 2020, and Jan. 15, 2022. Court documents stated, "They told each other they loved each other approximately 500 times throughout these four years."

Glover allegedly told investigators during questioning that she had a mother-figure and mentor relationship with the student. She admitted to Snapchatting and giving the student rides but said it was because she "wanted to be there for her," police said, summarizing her statement.

Joel Mann, Glover's defense lawyer, presented two letters that the student allegedly wrote to the teacher, in which she claims that Glover is her "mother" and "hero." Mann said that all allegations "are completely false."

"My client mentored and cared for the accuser as a mother figure. My client did not have any sexual relationship with this person at any time. My client explained this to the police, but in a rush to judgment, the police ignored the obvious signs of an accuser whose story never had any corroboration," Mann told Law&Crime. "Ms. Glover is eager to finally have the truth come out in the legal process."

Marc Cook, an attorney for Mountain View, confirmed in a statement that Glover did work for the school but no longer does.

“A family member contacted the school about these allegations this summer. Ms. Glover does not work at the school and has not worked at the school since the family came forward to the school with the allegations," the school's statement to FOX5 stated. "The School has and will continue to cooperate with the Metropolitan Police Department, but they have not shared their findings with the School. We wish the very best for the former student and hope the legal process and investigation get to the truth of this matter as expeditiously as possible."

Glover has been charged with two felonies: statutory sexual seduction and sexual conduct between a teacher and student. Glover's next hearing is September 14.