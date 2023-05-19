Chrishell Stause Explains Why Her Wedding to G Flip Won’t Be on ‘Selling Sunset’

When it comes to her personal life, Chrishell Stause would like to keep some things private.

On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star — who revealed earlier this month that she wed partner G Flip — spoke candidly about why their nuptials won't be played out on TV.

"I think that it's a balance thing on a show like this, of what to share and what not to share, and I think that it is important that we are open and we shine a light on a love that I think is so beautiful," she told E! News on May 17. "But that being said, it's also important to keep some things for us."

Discussing her whirlwind romance with the Australian singer, Stause admitted the duo steered clear of the traditional series of events when it came to their blossoming relationship.

"We went the most untraditional route you could go," she said. "Everything that you're supposed to do, we did not do. I mean, day of, we just decided to; we just picked an outfit that we liked from our closet, no thought had gone before."

"We forgot to do the traditional engagement," she added. "We bypassed that whole spot, the paperwork, all the things that people get stressed about, all this stuff. Even though it's the most untraditional marriage in the way that things are supposed to go, it has been the most important and meaningful thing in my life. So I think everybody has their own path of the way they do things. It was so imperfectly perfect."

On May 10, the real estate agent and realty TV star took fans by surprise when she posted a series of videos and photos on Instagram revealing that she and G Flip had gotten married in Las Vegas.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause wrote in the caption.

While Stause admitted her family knew about the wedding beforehand, they weren't in attendance.

"They knew, but it was one of those things," she said. "We really did do this so last-minute that we decided that this one was going to be for us. But they could watch on a livestream."

"We promised we're going to just do it every year, whether it's another Vegas situation or somewhere else," she added. "But just every year, something around the same time, spontaneous, fun, get everybody together and every single year, just celebrate."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is now available to stream on Netflix.