Chris Watts, Who Murdered Daughters and Wife, Works as Prison Janitor and Spends Time Writing To Female Pen Pals

It's been little over five years since Chris Watts — eager to start a new life with his girlfriend — systematically murdered his pregnant wife and two toddler daughters before beseeching the public in television interviews for their help in finding them.

These days, Watts, now 38, spends all of his time at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupan, Wisconsin, where the convicted killer is serving five life sentences.

Watts was arrested on August 15, 2018, two days after the murders. Months later, when prosecutors pulled the death penalty off of the table, Watts agreed to plead guilty to the horrific murders. Later, Watts recalled for investigators — in vividly chilling detail — how he first strangled his wife, Shanann, to death before smothering their two children, Bella and Celeste, in his truck, while they were in their car seats.

The girls' remains were placed in deep crude oil storage tanks. Shanann was found buried in a shallow grave nearby

On the inside, Watts allegedly works as a custodian, according to Inside Edition, which has learned the murderer mostly keeps to himself in prison.

Christopher Watts is seen in court for his August 21, 2018, arraignment RJ Sangosti - Pool/Getty Images

Watts reportedly spends a lot of time corresponding with the scores of smitten women who've written him. The report claims many of his penpals believe Watts is innocent, despite his admissions.

The Inside Edition report also claims Watts has rediscovered his faith, and apparently recently self-published a book of prayers with another inmate whom he's become close with.

"My past is a blueprint and the devil, the architect," reads one of the prayers from the book. "While I watch his fallen ones build stone upon stone every day, I see these walls as insurmountable — a barrier that blocks me from enjoying your love, your peace, and of your joy, oh Lord. You are my master builder. Help me walk around these walls, sound the trumpet, and shout that they may come crashing down like the walls of Jericho."

Shanann was three-months pregnant with a baby boy when she was murdered. At the time, Watts had been having an affair with co-worker Nichol Kessinger.