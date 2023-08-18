Chris Watts, Who Murdered Daughters and Wife, Works as Prison Janitor and Spends Time Writing To Female Pen Pals - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Chris Watts, Who Murdered Daughters and Wife, Works as Prison Janitor and Spends Time Writing To Female Pen Pals

The convicted killer is serving five life sentences at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupan, Wisconsin

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

It's been little over five years since Chris Watts — eager to start a new life with his girlfriend — systematically murdered his pregnant wife and two toddler daughters before beseeching the public in television interviews for their help in finding them.

These days, Watts, now 38, spends all of his time at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupan, Wisconsin, where the convicted killer is serving five life sentences.

Watts was arrested on August 15, 2018, two days after the murders. Months later, when prosecutors pulled the death penalty off of the table, Watts agreed to plead guilty to the horrific murders. Later, Watts recalled for investigators — in vividly chilling detail — how he first strangled his wife, Shanann, to death before smothering their two children, Bella and Celeste, in his truck, while they were in their car seats.

The girls' remains were placed in deep crude oil storage tanks. Shanann was found buried in a shallow grave nearby

On the inside, Watts allegedly works as a custodian, according to Inside Edition, which has learned the murderer mostly keeps to himself in prison.

Christopher Watts is in court for his arraignment hearing at the Weld County Courthouse on August 21, 2018 in Greeley, Colorado.
Christopher Watts is seen in court for his August 21, 2018, arraignmentRJ Sangosti - Pool/Getty Images

Watts reportedly spends a lot of time corresponding with the scores of smitten women who've written him. The report claims many of his penpals believe Watts is innocent, despite his admissions.

Read More

The Inside Edition report also claims Watts has rediscovered his faith, and apparently recently self-published a book of prayers with another inmate whom he's become close with.

"My past is a blueprint and the devil, the architect," reads one of the prayers from the book. "While I watch his fallen ones build stone upon stone every day, I see these walls as insurmountable — a barrier that blocks me from enjoying your love, your peace, and of your joy, oh Lord. You are my master builder. Help me walk around these walls, sound the trumpet, and shout that they may come crashing down like the walls of Jericho."

Shanann was three-months pregnant with a baby boy when she was murdered. At the time, Watts had been having an affair with co-worker Nichol Kessinger.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.