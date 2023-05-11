Cholula Expands with New Salsa and Seasonings ‘Gen Z Prefers Mexican Food over Italian’

Cholula is known for its hot sauces, but it may soon be known for its salsas and taco seasonings. The brand announced its first expansion and introduced three varieties of both salsa and taco seasoning.
The three new salsas will come in original, smoky chipotle and salsa verde varieties, and the taco seasonings will come in original, smoky chipotle and chili garlic varieties, according to a release from the company.
Cholula hot sauces are known for their signature wooden screw-on caps, but it appears from marketing materials released by the company that the salsas will have no such component.
Younger generations, like Millenials and Gen Z, prefer Mexican food to Italian in contrast to generations that came before, according to Datassential research obtained by Food Dive.
"We're excited to expand beyond the sauce category and into the mainstream Mexican aisle to deliver that delicious flavor and balanced heat to passionate Cholula fans in new and exciting ways,” said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company in a press release.McCormick acquired Cholula in 2020 for $800 million, according to a statement from McCormick.
