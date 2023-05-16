The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Chocolate Milk Could Be Banned in Schools Under New Guidelines: Report

    Flavored milks are said to be on USDA's chopping block for upcoming school year in an effort to curb obesity levels.

    Carlo Versano
    James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

    The federal government is said to be considering a ban on chocolate and other flavored milk in elementary and middle school cafeterias, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    The USDA, which sets standards of public school meals, is expected to adopt new guidelines before the next school year starts in the fall. As part of those standards, a chocolate milk ban is on the table.

    Those who support a ban on chocolate milk point to the added sugars, saying they contribute to the high childhood obesity levels in the U.S.

    About 17 percent of American children are obese, according to the NIH. The rate is higher for lower-income children.

    Opposition to a potential ban is led by the dairy industry, which has said it’s committed to limiting the amount of added sugar in flavored milk.

    Some parents and school districts also oppose a ban, arguing that it will have the effect of students drinking less milk, the Journal reported.

    The USDA already published its new guidelines in February, but did not make a ruling on flavored milk.

    Those guidelines mainly call for schools to limit the amount of sugar and salt present in school lunches.

