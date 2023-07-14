Chiropractor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Patient, Police Seeking Additional Victims - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Chiropractor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Patient, Police Seeking Additional Victims

Elk Grove police said Jeffrey Labrado, 57, who worked at the Elk Grove Chiropractic Office attacked the 17 year old in April. 

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jeffrey LabradoElk Grove Police Department

Police have arrested a California chiropractor for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen patient during treatment. 

Elk Grove police said Jeffrey Labrado, 57, who worked at the Elk Grove Chiropractic Office, attacked the 17 year old in April. 

After a months-long investigation, Labrado was arrested on Thursday, police said. 

It’s still unknown if there are additional victims and police are asking other potential victims to come forward.  

Read More

Labrado is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held on a bail of $300,000. He was charged with sexual penetration with a foreign object, sexual battery, and indecent exposure. 

His chiropractic license remains "active," on the California State Board of Chiropractic Examiners, according to the Sacramento Bee. It is scheduled to expire in December.

Labrado had no public disciplinary records listed.

He is due for arraignment on July 17.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.