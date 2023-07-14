Chiropractor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Patient, Police Seeking Additional Victims

Police have arrested a California chiropractor for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen patient during treatment.

Elk Grove police said Jeffrey Labrado, 57, who worked at the Elk Grove Chiropractic Office, attacked the 17 year old in April.

After a months-long investigation, Labrado was arrested on Thursday, police said.

It’s still unknown if there are additional victims and police are asking other potential victims to come forward.

Labrado is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held on a bail of $300,000. He was charged with sexual penetration with a foreign object, sexual battery, and indecent exposure.

His chiropractic license remains "active," on the California State Board of Chiropractic Examiners, according to the Sacramento Bee. It is scheduled to expire in December.

Labrado had no public disciplinary records listed.

He is due for arraignment on July 17.