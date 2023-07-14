Chiropractor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Patient, Police Seeking Additional Victims

Police have arrested a California chiropractor for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen patient during treatment.
Elk Grove police said Jeffrey Labrado, 57, who worked at the Elk Grove Chiropractic Office, attacked the 17 year old in April.
After a months-long investigation, Labrado was arrested on Thursday, police said.
It’s still unknown if there are additional victims and police are asking other potential victims to come forward.
- Man Sneaks Into Hospital in Dead of Night and Sexually Assaults 3 Patients, Police Say
- California Man Accused of Breaking Into Several Homes and Sexually Assaulting Victims Has Been Arrested
- Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen He Followed Home After Noise Complaint
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming It
- Man on Probation for Sexual Battery Arrested on New Sex Assault Allegations
Labrado is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held on a bail of $300,000. He was charged with sexual penetration with a foreign object, sexual battery, and indecent exposure.
His chiropractic license remains "active," on the California State Board of Chiropractic Examiners, according to the Sacramento Bee. It is scheduled to expire in December.
Labrado had no public disciplinary records listed.
He is due for arraignment on July 17.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews