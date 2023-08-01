Chiropractor Accused of Putting Spy Camera in Office Bathroom to Film Patients Faces Child Porn Charges After Videotaping Minor: Authorities - The Messenger
Chiropractor Accused of Putting Spy Camera in Office Bathroom to Film Patients Faces Child Porn Charges After Videotaping Minor: Authorities

The discovery was made by a patient at Scott Kline's business, Back on Track, last month

Blake Harper
Scott Kline is set to appear in court to face charges of possession of child pornography and videotaping a minorPeabody Police Department

A Massachusetts chiropractor is scheduled to appear in court to confront charges of "possession of child pornography and videotaping a minor" after being accused of secretly placing a video camera in the restroom of his office.

The discovery was made by a patient at Scott Kline's business, Back on Track, last month. As the investigation into Kline's digital assets continued, the Peabody Police Department allegedly found evidence that the 44-year-old had set up a camera in the restroom of a residential home and secretly recorded an underage female, who he knew, while she was showering.

According to Boston 25 News, authorities obtained a search warrant for Back on Track and confiscated hard drives, computers, iPhones, and iPads, revealing hundreds of images and videos featuring "many women in different stages of undress and involved in sexual activity."

Initially set at $10,000, Kline's bail was established, and he was ordered to have no contact with the reporting party. He is due to be arraigned on the new charges before the Peabody District Court on Tuesday, August 4.

For potential victims or individuals with additional information about the ongoing case, a tip line has been established at 781-897-6725.

