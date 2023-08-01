Chiropractor Accused of Putting Spy Camera in Office Bathroom to Film Patients Faces Child Porn Charges After Videotaping Minor: Authorities

A Massachusetts chiropractor is scheduled to appear in court to confront charges of "possession of child pornography and videotaping a minor" after being accused of secretly placing a video camera in the restroom of his office.
The discovery was made by a patient at Scott Kline's business, Back on Track, last month. As the investigation into Kline's digital assets continued, the Peabody Police Department allegedly found evidence that the 44-year-old had set up a camera in the restroom of a residential home and secretly recorded an underage female, who he knew, while she was showering.
According to Boston 25 News, authorities obtained a search warrant for Back on Track and confiscated hard drives, computers, iPhones, and iPads, revealing hundreds of images and videos featuring "many women in different stages of undress and involved in sexual activity."
Initially set at $10,000, Kline's bail was established, and he was ordered to have no contact with the reporting party. He is due to be arraigned on the new charges before the Peabody District Court on Tuesday, August 4.
- Florida Volunteer Santa Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Mass. Police Officer Arrested by Own Department for Alleged Possession of Child Porn
- Capitol Police Officer Charged with Possession of Child Pornography
- New Hampshire’s First Openly Transgender Lawmaker Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Former University Professor Faces Child Porn Charges, Allegedly Used Instagram to Solicit Minors
For potential victims or individuals with additional information about the ongoing case, a tip line has been established at 781-897-6725.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews