Chinese Zoo Insists Its Bears Are Real and Not People in Bear Costumes After Claim Goes Viral

The Hangzhou Zoo is arranging visits for reporters to help debunk the rumor

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
A sun bear standing up at a zoo in Indonesia, similar to the ones that went viral in China.Sakurai Midori/Wikimedia Commons

A zoo in Eastern China is vehemently denying claims that their bears are merely people wearing costumes, following the viral circulation of photos and videos depicting the bears standing on two legs.

The bears at the zoo are sun bears from Malaysia, which are smaller and slightly different in appearance, according to the Hangzhou Zoo.

One user who shared a video of the bear wrote, "Animals are all fake. Man wearing black bear fur was discovered by mainlanders."

Despite attempts by some to debunk these claims in the comments, the photos and videos continued to circulate.

In response, the zoo shared a post on social media from the bear's perspective, stating, "Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well.”

They further explained that no human in a furry costume would have been able to withstand the heatwave that China was experiencing when the photos and videos were taken.

An employee told the Associated Press that visits for reporters are being arranged, so they can see the bears in person.

Sun bears are about the size of large dogs, reaching a height of 50 inches or less when standing upright, according to the zoo. Other bear species, such as grizzly bears, can measure up to nine feet while standing.

In the past, other Chinese zoos have been accused of trying to pass off dogs dyed to look like wolves or African cats, and even donkeys painted to resemble zebras.

