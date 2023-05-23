Chinese Trolls Are Using Pictures of U.S. Cops to Harass Black People Online

Trolls in China are harassing black people in the country on social media by using profile pictures of American police officers, according to a new report.

Rest of World, which reports on global tech, discovered hundreds of profile photos to show mostly white uniformed officers on Chinese social media apps Xiaohongshu, Kuaishou, and Douyin.

Black users have been harassed through these profiles, which use threatening phrases including, "Emptying the magazine."

The profiles also feature American-sounding usernames like "Sheriff Roberson," "Captain America," and "Florida Jack No. 5314," according to Rest of the World.

Other usernames were some variation on "Abraham Lincoln." One such profile referenced "regret" for "liberating Black slaves."

More than 900,000 users of these apps shared the phrase "Do not worship foreigners" on their profiles. The phrase has been "widely used to protest against Black immigrants," the report says.

While the Chinese government and the three social media platforms have taken public stances against racism, the report notes racism toward black people in China is pervasive.

Blacks living in China, including both Africans and black westerners, have faced discrimination for decades.

They also reportedly faced coronavirus-related discrimination, with many being forced into quarantine, even if they hadn't recently traveled.