Chinese Migrants Arrested After Suspected Smuggling Onto Florida Beach

Authorities in southern Florida have detained four Chinese migrants who came ashore on Monday in the city of Sunny Isles Beach.
Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar took to Twitter to announce the arrests. He described Monday's incident as a "suspected maritime smuggling event."
The landing happened near the Newport Fishing Pier.
Law enforcement first responded to the scene at around 11:30 a.m.
NBC Miami reported that officials in Sunny Isles Beach had received reports of about 15 people being dropped off by a white cigarette boat. The boat had no identifying markings.
It was unclear what charges, if any, the four individuals might face.
Their names have also not been released. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol did not respond to calls seeking comment. Neither did a spokesperson for the Sunny Isles Beach Police.
