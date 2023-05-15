The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Chinese Migrants Arrested After Suspected Smuggling Onto Florida Beach

    Border Patrol responded to a "suspected maritime smuggling event" and discovered the four men.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    Authorities in southern Florida have detained four Chinese migrants who came ashore on Monday in the city of Sunny Isles Beach.

    Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar took to Twitter to announce the arrests. He described Monday's incident as a "suspected maritime smuggling event."

    The landing happened near the Newport Fishing Pier.

    Law enforcement first responded to the scene at around 11:30 a.m.

    Read More

    NBC Miami reported that officials in Sunny Isles Beach had received reports of about 15 people being dropped off by a white cigarette boat. The boat had no identifying markings.

    It was unclear what charges, if any, the four individuals might face.

    Their names have also not been released. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol did not respond to calls seeking comment. Neither did a spokesperson for the Sunny Isles Beach Police.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.