Chinese Drug Traffickers Have Been Paid $38 Billion in Cryptocurrency: Report

Fentanyl rings based in China have collected billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency, according to new research.
Blockchain analytics company Chainalysis looked at the flow of crypto that is related to global fentanyl sales.
Drug traffickers often use crypto in attempts to evade law enforcement, thus facilitating the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States and other drug-related crises worldwide, the report states.
The manufacturing of fentanyl is an international process, often requiring the purchase of chemicals to produce the synthetic opioid.
The report found cryptocurrency addresses associated with suspected China-based fentanyl precursor sellers.
Chainalysis said those addresses have received more than $37.8 million worth of cryptocurrency since 2018.
A 2020 Drug Enforcement Administration intelligence report cited China as the top producer of precursor chemicals.
The DEA states the most common flow of fentanyl involves the movement of chemicals from China to Latin America, after which Mexican drug cartels package the chemicals into fentanyl products and smuggle them into the U.S.
Using data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Chainalysis found that flows of crypto to suspected chemical shop addresses correlate with fentanyl seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The report suggests that cryptocurrency-based transactions associated with fentanyl production match regional patterns previously identified by the DEA.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 1 million drug overdose deaths in the United States since 1999. It says that nearly 75% of them are linked to opioids.
