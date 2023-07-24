Chinese Adults Working as ‘Full-Time Children’ for Their Parents in Tight Labor Market - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Chinese Adults Working as ‘Full-Time Children’ for Their Parents in Tight Labor Market

The country's unemployment rate for 16- to 24-year-olds has hit an all-time high

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A job seeker speaking with a recruiter of a company during a job fair in Beijing. August 26, 2022.JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images

In a highly competitive labor market, some Chinese citizens are foregoing traditional jobs to instead 'work' for their parents full-time, NBC News reported.

Jia Zhang, who had struggled since the start of the pandemic to run her own business, now spends time with her parents in exchange for about 8,000 yuan, or $1,115, a month from them.

“My job is to spend time with my parents — for example, taking them to grocery stores — and do some household chores,” Zhang told NBC. “Also, if my parents want to go out, I would make plans in advance, taking them to various stores.”

Zhang said she had struggled to care for her parents and two children while also working a full-time job.

The hashtags #FullTimeDaugher and #FullTimeSon have become increasingly common on Chinese social media platforms over the past few months, especially as the country's unemployment rate for 16- to 24-year-olds reaches an all-time high of 21.3%.

At least 4,000 "full-time children" belong to one online community where they discuss how their lives have changed since adopting the moniker.

“I like cooking, and I cook lunch and dinner from Monday to Friday for my family,” a 37-year-old wrote in one group, per NBC. “My parents give me money without interfering with my life. I am extremely happy every day.”

While residents may become full-time children by choice, others say they've been forced to take care of their parents after floundering for years in the job market or failing the country's competitive postgraduate entrance exams.

Lu Xi, a public policy assistant professor at the National University of Singapore, believes the term could soon become a badge of honor for those who are unable to secure work, even as much of Chinese society frowns upon the practice.

“Psychologically, the term ‘full-time children’ allows room for denial and self-deprecation, which make it more acceptable to many," he told NBC. But “the underlying essence is still unemployment, and nothing else.”

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.