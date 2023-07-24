Chinese Adults Working as ‘Full-Time Children’ for Their Parents in Tight Labor Market

In a highly competitive labor market, some Chinese citizens are foregoing traditional jobs to instead 'work' for their parents full-time, NBC News reported.



Jia Zhang, who had struggled since the start of the pandemic to run her own business, now spends time with her parents in exchange for about 8,000 yuan, or $1,115, a month from them.



“My job is to spend time with my parents — for example, taking them to grocery stores — and do some household chores,” Zhang told NBC. “Also, if my parents want to go out, I would make plans in advance, taking them to various stores.”



Zhang said she had struggled to care for her parents and two children while also working a full-time job.



The hashtags #FullTimeDaugher and #FullTimeSon have become increasingly common on Chinese social media platforms over the past few months, especially as the country's unemployment rate for 16- to 24-year-olds reaches an all-time high of 21.3%.



At least 4,000 "full-time children" belong to one online community where they discuss how their lives have changed since adopting the moniker.



“I like cooking, and I cook lunch and dinner from Monday to Friday for my family,” a 37-year-old wrote in one group, per NBC. “My parents give me money without interfering with my life. I am extremely happy every day.”



While residents may become full-time children by choice, others say they've been forced to take care of their parents after floundering for years in the job market or failing the country's competitive postgraduate entrance exams.



Lu Xi, a public policy assistant professor at the National University of Singapore, believes the term could soon become a badge of honor for those who are unable to secure work, even as much of Chinese society frowns upon the practice.



“Psychologically, the term ‘full-time children’ allows room for denial and self-deprecation, which make it more acceptable to many," he told NBC. But “the underlying essence is still unemployment, and nothing else.”