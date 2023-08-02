China’s Security Ministry Asks All 1.4 Billion Residents to Look for Spies in Their Midst - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

China’s Security Ministry Asks All 1.4 Billion Residents to Look for Spies in Their Midst

In its first-ever social media post, China's civilian spy agency called for a national counter-espionage effort

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
China’s state security ministry has called for the creation of hotlines and other channels for citizens to report suspected spies. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)China Photos/Getty Images

China’s feared state security ministry used its first-ever social media post to call for the creation of a nation of spy hunters where all citizens are on the lookout for potential espionage. 

In an Orwellian post on WeChat titled “Countering espionage requires the mobilization of all members of society,” the ministry on Tuesday said Chinese national security agencies should create hotlines and online platforms to help residents report suspected spies and saboteurs.  

“Enhance the mechanism for reporting espionage by legally commending, rewarding and protecting individuals and organizations who report espionage,” the post said, “so as to normalize the mechanism for the people to participate in counter-espionage work.”

WeChat is the world’s fifth-biggest social media network, with 1.67 billion users.

Read More

The state security ministry’s public foray into the world of likes and comments comes after China expanded its counter-espionage law last month. The law bans the transfer of any information that might be related to national security or the national interest, without specifying what that information could be.

The vague wording has alarmed foreign businesses and governments who fear that normal commercial activities could be criminalized at any time. More than a million foreign companies are registered in China. 

China has arrested and detained dozens of Chinese and foreign nationals on suspicion of espionage in recent years, including an executive at Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma in March. The Australian journalist Cheng Lei has been held since September 2020 on charges of sharing state secrets.

Chinese officials have for years used propaganda and incentive campaigns to encourage members of the public to inform on suspected spies. Pushing a narrative that the state is under constant threat of subversion, the state security ministry has now taken those efforts to social media. 

"National security is the foundation of national rejuvenation,” the ministry’s introduction page reads. “It adheres to the overall national security concept and resolutely safeguards national sovereignty, security, and development interests."

The ministry’s post called on broadcasters, the news media, cultural institutions, and internet providers to all play a role in anti-espionage education. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.