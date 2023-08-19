China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic Stagnation

China’s fertility rate has suffered a pronounced drop in recent years, approaching a flat one baby per one woman, according to a report.

The country’s total fertility rate, which measures the average number of babies a Chinese citizen will have in their lifetime, declined to 1.09 in 2022 from 1.30 in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a Chinese media report referencing figures from China’s National Health Commission.

A fertility rate of 2.10 is considered replacement-level, or necessary to maintain a broad population.

“As the fertility rate approaches close to one birth per woman, it has increasingly become a serious concern for Chinese authorities,” Joseph Chamie, former director of the United Nations Population Division, told the paper.

China’s economy has already struggled mightily to rebound coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. An aging population and shrinking workforce could extend the downturn for years to come.

Reporting and discussion in China on the tanking fertility rate appeared to be censored, according to the Wall Street Journal. The initial news report by the government-run National Business Daily was removed, as was a social media post promoting it. A hashtag about the trend on Chinese social media platform Weibo became unsearchable, eventually linking to a message reading, “Based on relevant regulations and policies, content related to this topic is forbidden.”

The apparent cover-up attempt is in keeping with broader efforts by the Chinese government to obscure the extent of the country’s fertility rate decline.

In 2017, China’s National Bureau of Statistics stopped releasing annual fertility rate figures, with the exception of a release in the 2020 census results.

After China lifted its long-standing one-child policy in 2016, it saw around 18 million births, scientist Yi Fuxian of the University of Wisconsin told the Wall Street Journal. Yi, who’s previously studied China’s demographics, now forecasts fewer than eight million births in China this year.

“China is at a juncture in many ways,” Yi said. “Most notably many young Chinese have seemed to have lost hope for tomorrow.”