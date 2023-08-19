China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US Visit
Taiwan's defense ministry said that 42 Chinese aircraft and 8 ships took part in the drills around Taiwan by Saturday morning
China issued a stark warning to Taiwan by conducting military drills around the island on Saturday after Taiwanese Vice President William Lai’s recent U.S. visit.
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Party (PLA) prepared naval and air forces to carry out joint combat-ready patrol and training exercises, according to Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA.)
Shi Yi said in a statement on Saturday that the drills included focusing on ship-aircraft coordination, control of the battlefield, and testing troops’ combat capabilities.
"This is a serious warning against the collusion and provocation of the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and the external forces," Shi Yi warned.
By Saturday morning local time, 42 Chinese aircraft and 8 ships participated in the drills around Taiwan, according to the Taiwanese defense ministry. Taiwan deployed its own naval vessels and aircraft in response as it monitored the situation, the defense ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
China’s drills came after Lai made brief stopovers in the U.S. while he was on his way to Paraguay to attend President-elect Santiago Pena’s inauguration. Last weekend, he met with Taiwanese citizens living in New York City and met his supporters in San Francisco before returning to Taipei on Friday.
- US, Japan and Australia Plan Joint Navy Drills in Disputed South China Sea
- China Has Hundreds of Satellites Over Australia Monitoring Joint US Military Drills: Report
- Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is over. Now come the aftershocks — Chinese fury, trade bans and military drills.
- The US Needs Taiwan’s Chips More Than China Does
- The other midterms: What Taiwan’s elections tell us about the island’s future as China looms large
- Canceling Visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea is a Strategic US Misstep
Lai, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party, is considered the frontrunner in Taiwan's next presidential election in January. He has been repeatedly criticized by China which has called him a "separatist" and a “troublemaker.”
China claims and maintains that democratically governed Taiwan is its own territory, while Taiwan has maintained its independence and has had a separate government from mainland China since 1949.
Taiwan’s sovereignty continues to be part of the ongoing tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan. The U.S. has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan and does not support its independence, but is a key ally and arms supplier.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Another US City is Breaking Triple-Digit Temperature Records After Phoenix’s 31-Day RunNews
- Video Shows Washington Wildfire Inching Toward Major Highway, Forcing Closure, as Gray Fire RagesNews
- Judge Tosses Suspected Saudi Bomber’s Confession Because he was Waterboarded, Tortured By CIANews
- City Council Posts Bizarre Memo Refusing to Comment on Kansas Newspaper RaidNews
- Will Tropical Depression 6 Hit the US After Forming in the Atlantic Ocean? What We KnowNews
- Zelenskyy Finally Gets His Long-Desired F-16s as Netherlands, Denmark Agree to Supply Fighter JetsNews
- Prominent Realtor Irma Daniels Posted About ‘Going Back to Her Roots’ Day Before Being Allegedly Murdered by StepsonNews
- Andrea Yates Keeps Photos of 5 Kids She Drowned in 2001 and Sends Flowers to Their Graves Each YearNews
- Video Shows Rapid Flooding Brought by Hurricane Hilary Cascading Down Baja California StreetNews
- Bus Engulfed in Flames After Hitting Van in Pakistan, Killing 18News
- This Is Why You Have to Walk Miles at the Airport to Get to Your Flight GateNews
- Georgia Made It Easier for Parents to Challenge School Library Books. Almost No One Has Done SoNews