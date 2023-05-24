China Scientist: New Covid Wave Could Bring 65 Million Weekly Cases

China is rushing new vaccines into production amid a surging Covid-19 wave that’s expected to cause 65 million weekly new infections next month, a top epidemiologist said.

Zhong Nanshan, director of China’s National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, told a conference in Guangzhou this week that two new vaccines targeting the XBB Omicron subvariant had received preliminary government approval, Caixin Global reported.

Recent XBB subvariants have been described as more infectious, but not necessarily more severe than their predecessors. The World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday that Covid-19 booster shots should be updated to target XBB strains.

New cases of Covid-19 in began to surge in China last month and could reach 40 million a week by the end of May, Zhong said, followed by a weekly peak of 65 million in late June. He called for new vaccinations of the elderly and people with compromised immunity.

If those forecasts prove accurate, the current outbreak would be the largest since China abruptly dismantled its draconian zero-covid regime early last December, leading to the infection of more than 80 percent of the population, officials said - an estimated 1.2 billion people.



