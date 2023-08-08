China Says It’s Not Taking Sides on Ukraine After High-Profile Role in Saudi Peace Talks

Beijing tried to reassure Moscow that it remains “impartial” in the Ukraine war after China played a prominent role at a weekend peace conference in Saudi Arabia.

Russia wasn’t invited to the meeting of dozens of countries in Jeddah, where Ukraine tried to create an understanding among developing nations – many with friendly ties to Russia – about its terms for future peace negotiations.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the talks helped “to consolidate international consensus,” while a Kremlin spokesman had predicted they were “doomed to fail.”

Beijing’s comments – and triumphal statements by Ukrainian officials –apparently rattled Moscow.

By Monday, the Chinese and Russian foreign ministers had issued reassuringly bland statements of friendship.

In a call, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov that Beijing is still “impartial” on Ukraine, and stressed that their two countries were still “trustworthy and reliable good friends and partners.”

“On the Ukraine crisis, China will uphold an independent and impartial position, sound an objective and rational voice, actively promote peace talks, and strive to seek a political solution on any international multilateral occasion,” Wang said, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov “appreciates and welcomes the constructive role played by China” toward a political resolution of the “Ukraine crisis,” China’s foreign ministry added.



Ukrainian officials trumpeted China’s participation.

First, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called China’s role in the talks “a super breakthrough and a historic victory.”

Then Igor Zhovkva, an official in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, told Politico that China went along with Ukraine’s policy that peace talks can only begin after a full Russian withdrawal from its territory.

“China did not object, as it has never objected, that Ukraine’s territorial integrity should be respected,” Zhovka said.

Ukrainian officials framed the conference as a diplomatic win.



Despite “different views…we had very productive consultations on the key principles on which a just and lasting peace should be built,” Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff and leader of the Ukrainian delegation, said Monday.

“We had an extremely honest, open conversation, during which representatives of each country could voice their position and vision.”

While Kyiv considered the Jeddah talks a success, Ukraine continued to focus on a grinding counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-held territory.

"There are currently no grounds for an agreement," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the New York Times. "We will continue the operation for the foreseeable future."