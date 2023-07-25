China Sacks its Foreign Minister After Mysterious Month-Long Absence
Qin Gang was replaced by his predecessor, a top advisor to Xi Jinping
China announced on Tuesday it had fired foreign minister Qin Gang following the senior diplomat’s unexplained month-long absence from the public eye.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that Wang Yi, President Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy aide (and Qin’s predecessor as foreign minister), had replaced him.
No reason was given for Qin’s fall from grace.
Qin, a former Chinese ambassador to the U.S., was last seen in public during a meeting of senior diplomats from Russia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka on June 25. Earlier this month, officials said his absence was due to “health reasons.”
- China Purges Top of Its Elite Nuclear Missile Unit
- China Foreign Minister: ‘Stop Undermining China’s Sovereignty’
- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang Hasn’t Been Seen in 12 Days
- The Dismissal: Qin Gang’s Removal in China Is a Black Mark on Xi’s Leadership
- Bloodied Fiji Prime Minister Cancels Trip to China After Head Injury
He was removed at a special session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Tuesday, one day after a meeting of China’s politburo.
In a July 21 article in the SpyTalk newsletter, China intelligence analyst Matt Brazil wrote that Qin was rumored to have been involved in an extramarital affair with Fu Xiaotian, a popular host on China’s Phoenix Television network.
A retired U.S. diplomat, John J. Tkacik, wrote in January that Qin was likely a longtime Chinese intelligence officer, noting that, rather than attending the country’s premier school of foreign affairs, Qin “graduated from Beijing’s ‘University of International Relations’ which, as I recall from early in my diplomatic career, was a campus well-known for its affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party Center’s intelligence services.”
The first sign that something was amiss with Qin came in late June when Beijing abruptly canceled a planned visit by the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell.
Bloomberg, citing an unnamed European ambassador to Beijing, reported that a luncheon meeting between Qin and ambassadors from the European Union scheduled for late June was also canceled on short notice.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Nursing Pillows Have Been Linked to At Least 162 Infant Deaths: ReportNews
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews
- Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle DogNews
- Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly SubscriptionNews
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of DrowningNews
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews
- Italian Man Killed in Fatal Cheese Wheel AccidentNews