China Sacks its Foreign Minister After Mysterious Month-Long Absence

Qin Gang was replaced by his predecessor, a top advisor to Xi Jinping

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
China announced on Tuesday it had fired foreign minister Qin Gang following the senior diplomat’s unexplained month-long absence from the public eye. 

State broadcaster CCTV reported that Wang Yi, President Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy aide (and Qin’s predecessor as foreign minister), had replaced him

No reason was given for Qin’s fall from grace. 

Qin, a former Chinese ambassador to the U.S., was last seen in public during a meeting of senior diplomats from Russia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka on June 25. Earlier this month, officials said his absence was due to “health reasons.” 

He was removed at a special session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Tuesday, one day after a meeting of China’s politburo.

In a July 21 article in the SpyTalk newsletter, China intelligence analyst Matt Brazil wrote that Qin was rumored to have been involved in an extramarital affair with Fu Xiaotian, a popular host on China’s Phoenix Television network.

A retired U.S. diplomat, John J. Tkacik, wrote in January that Qin was likely a longtime Chinese intelligence officer, noting that, rather than attending the country’s premier school of foreign affairs, Qin “graduated from Beijing’s ‘University of International Relations’ which, as I recall from early in my diplomatic career, was a campus well-known for its affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party Center’s intelligence services.” 

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang escorts Antony Blinken during the U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Beijing, on June 20, 2023.Leah Millis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The first sign that something was amiss with Qin came in late June when Beijing abruptly canceled a planned visit by the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell. 

Bloomberg, citing an unnamed European ambassador to Beijing, reported that a luncheon meeting between Qin and ambassadors from the European Union scheduled for late June was also canceled on short notice.

