China, Russia Push for BRICS Expansion to Counter West

New divisions emerged among the world’s leading emerging economies ahead of a major summit that kicks off Tuesday in Johannesburg, with China and India on opposite sides of a debate about whether to expand the BRICS bloc as a counterweight to the West’s power on the world stage.

The five-nation group—which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—will meet this week without Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who will keep away from the summit because of the threat of prosecution for war crimes in Ukraine. Putin is the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant that South Africa, as a member of the court, would have been obliged to enforce were he to travel to Johannesburg.

But Putin’s shadow will loom over the meeting, as China’s Xi Jinping, a critical Putin ally in his war against Ukraine, seeks to push for an expansion of the BRICS alliance to include a slate of other non-Western nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia.

Russia is supportive of the Chinese push as part of a project to create a more powerful geopolitical counterweight to the G7 group of advanced economies that is dominated by the U.S.

For Putin, major non-Western partners have proved essential in the wake of the war in Ukraine, with China, India and others ignoring Western sanctions and continuing to do business with Moscow.

At least two of the "BRICS" aren't on board

But China faces opposition to a BRICS expansion - and it comes from two of the world’s most populous nations.

Although it has deepened its trade links with Russia since the war began, India is believed to oppose the plan.

India’s official position, outlined by the country’s foreign ministry earlier this month, is that it is still considering its options, and would make a final decision in consultation with its other BRICS partners. But an Indian government official, speaking anonymously, recently told the Reuters news agency that the country had “reservations about the expansion.”

“If it has to happen, then it needs to happen through consensus,” the official said.

People walk past a banner outside the venue for the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, on August 20, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil has been more forthright in its opposition. A Brazilian official told Reuters ahead of the summit that “an expansion could transform the bloc into something else.”

The expansion debate is set to dominate the agenda at the summit, with host South Africa trying to walk a tightrope between the competing interests of China and Russia on one side, and India and Brazil on the other.

Ultimately, South Africa’s President Cryril Ramaphosa said during a televised address ahead of this week's meeting, his country’s goal will be to avoid a world that is “increasingly polarized into competing camps.”

“While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers,” he said Sunday.

“We have resisted pressure to align ourselves with any one of the global powers or with influential blocs of nations.”

That may be hard to do, as China and Russia aim to do exactly that - build the BRICS group into an increasingly influential “bloc of nations.”