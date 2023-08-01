China Purges Top of Its Elite Nuclear Missile Unit

The top two officials in China’s elite nuclear rocket force were toppled in an anti-corruption sweep along with a former official of the unit, in the biggest surprise shake-up of Beijing's military leadership in almost a decade.

General Li Yuchao, the force’s commander, his deputy Zhang Zhenzhong, and Zhang’s predecessor Liu Guangbin were all under investigation by the Central Military Commission’s anti-graft body, the Commission for Discipline Inspection, the South China Morning Post reported. President Xi Jinping heads the Central Military Commission.



Li has been a prominent People’s Liberation Army general and was named in October to the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s 205-member Central Committee. He was the third man to command the rocket force since it was created in 2015.



"The latest purge is significant,” since China “is undertaking one of the most profound changes in nuclear strategy in decades," Lyle Morris, a national security fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, told BBC.

"Xi has consolidated control of the PLA in unprecedented ways, but that doesn't mean it's complete. Xi is still worried about corruption in the ranks and has signaled that absolute loyalty to the CCP has not yet been achieved."

The abrupt change at the top of Beijing’s nuclear force comes just a week after the onetime high-flier Qin Gang was replaced as foreign minister after a month’s absence from the world stage and all but erased from the official digital record. No explanation was given for that purge.

The corruption investigation of Gen. Li and his deputies began after the retirement of defense minister Wei Fenghe in March, according to the SCMP. Wei was the first officer to command the rocket force.

Last August, the rocket force fired ballistic missiles directly over Taiwan after a visit to the island by then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi enraged Beijing.



China has a rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal estimated at 400 warheads. The U.S., by comparison, has nearly 4,000.



Wang Houbin, former deputy commander of China’s navy, was named as Li’s replacement in the rocket unit. Xu Xisheng was named its new political commissar, state media reported. Both men were promoted from lieutenant general to full general.

In 2014, two former deputy chairs of the Central Military Commission were sacked and charged with corruption. Guo Boxiong was sentenced to life in prison by a military court and Xu Caihou died while awaiting trial.