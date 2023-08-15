China Hides Youth Job Numbers as Unemployment Spikes

Stung by June numbers showing 21% youth unemployment, China said Tuesday it would withhold age data from its official job statistics. Beijing’s move came as the central bank cut a key interest rate in a bid to pull out of a deepening economic slump.
Part of a burst of troubling economic news, new data showed slowing consumer and business spending. Exports in July plunged by an unusually large margin of 14.5% from a year earlier. And the yuan fell below 7.31 to the U.S. dollar in Hong Kong trading, its lowest level since November 2022.
The unemployment rate for workers 16-24 had climbed for six straight months when it hit 21.3% in June. New heights were expected through the summer as new graduates entered the labor market – until Beijing put its foot down.
Joblessness, and the potential for instability from ranks of the unemployed, is a sensitive political topic in China.
Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the national statistics bureau, told reporters the youth numbers might be skewed by counting students seeking advanced degrees among the ranks of the jobless.
“The main task for students is studying,” Fu said. “There are different views over whether to include students who are looking for a job before graduation in the labor-force survey and statistics.”
Analysts weren’t impressed.
"A decision to discontinue the youth unemployment figures just after they hit a record high doesn't inspire confidence," consultancy Capital Economics said in a report.
Fu cited overall urban unemployment of 5.3%, up 0.1 percentage points from June, saying, "The employment situation is generally stable."
The People's Bank of China shaved its rate on one-week loans to 1.8% from 1.9%.
"Today's cuts suggest that the authorities' concern about the state of the macroeconomy is mounting," Robert Carnell of ING wrote.
