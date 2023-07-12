China Frustrated with Red Tape Delaying New Embassy in Former Royal Mint Near Tower of London

Already strained ties between Great Britain and China are worsening due to a yearslong dispute over where the country can build a new embassy in London, according to a report.

China had hoped to build an embassy next to the iconic Tower of London, but three British and two Chinese officials told Reuters that Beijing has openly expressed frustration at high-level meetings that it has not yet received needed permits to build.

The tension comes as England hopes to restore its relationship with China post-Brexit, and British officials want to rebuild their own embassy in Beijing, Reuters said.

China already purchased the land for the embassy for $311 million at the site of the former Royal Mint and said it planned to build a 700,000-square-foot facility, but local councilors rejected the plan, citing quality of life and security concerns, according to the report.

Chinese officials told Reuters that the British government sabotaged the plan and drummed up local opposition. "It is definitely political," one Chinese official said.

A British official told the outlet, "It is very messy and a headache we could do without.”

Chinese officials have until August 11 to appeal the decision, which would likely leave it up to British Housing Minister Michael Gove due to its national significance. This further complicates the situation for high-up British officials who would rather stay out of the dispute, Reuters said.

Residents of Tower Hamlets, the neighborhood where China hopes to build, also has publicly aired concerns in light of China’s alleged persecution of Uyghurs and the area's sizable Muslim population, Reuters said. And when China purchased the land for the embassy, it also effectively became the landlord for about 300 residents who live in apartments that back onto the site.

"I feel hopeless. It is completely out of our hands and it doesn't sound good at all,” Dave Lake, the chair of the Royal Mint Court Residents Association that represents the tenants, told Reuters.

"Our security issues are that critical and that big, and I feel they could be overlooked."