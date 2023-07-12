China Frustrated with Red Tape Delaying New Embassy in Former Royal Mint Near Tower of London - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

China Frustrated with Red Tape Delaying New Embassy in Former Royal Mint Near Tower of London

The tension comes as England hoped to restore its relationship with China post-Brexit

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Royal Mint in London.Steve Cadman/Wikimedia Commons

Already strained ties between Great Britain and China are worsening due to a yearslong dispute over where the country can build a new embassy in London, according to a report.

China had hoped to build an embassy next to the iconic Tower of London, but three British and two Chinese officials told Reuters that Beijing has openly expressed frustration at high-level meetings that it has not yet received needed permits to build.

The tension comes as England hopes to restore its relationship with China post-Brexit, and British officials want to rebuild their own embassy in Beijing, Reuters said. 

China already purchased the land for the embassy for $311 million at the site of the former Royal Mint and said it planned to build a 700,000-square-foot facility, but local councilors rejected the plan, citing quality of life and security concerns, according to the report. 

Read More

Chinese officials told Reuters that the British government sabotaged the plan and drummed up local opposition. "It is definitely political," one Chinese official said.

A British official told the outlet, "It is very messy and a headache we could do without.”

Chinese officials have until August 11 to appeal the decision, which would likely leave it up to British Housing Minister Michael Gove due to its national significance. This further complicates the situation for high-up British officials who would rather stay out of the dispute, Reuters said.

Residents of Tower Hamlets, the neighborhood where China hopes to build, also has publicly aired concerns in light of China’s alleged persecution of Uyghurs and the area's sizable Muslim population, Reuters said. And when China purchased the land for the embassy, it also effectively became the landlord for about 300 residents who live in apartments that back onto the site.

"I feel hopeless. It is completely out of our hands and it doesn't sound good at all,” Dave Lake, the chair of the Royal Mint Court Residents Association that represents the tenants, told Reuters.

"Our security issues are that critical and that big, and I feel they could be overlooked."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.