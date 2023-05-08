The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    China Foreign Minister: ‘Stop Undermining China’s Sovereignty’

    Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns on Monday to address the tense situation with Taiwan

    Published
    By Mariana Labbate
    China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns on Monday to address the tense situation with Taiwan, and made it clear that the relation between the U.S. and China needs to be stabilized.

    The Chinese Minister mentioned a "series of erroneous words and deeds” by the U.S., which led to a relationship in "cold ice."

    About Taiwan, the Chinese Minister asked that the U.S. "stop undermining China's sovereignty, security."

    After Nancy Pelosi’s visit last August, China canceled a number of U.S. cooperation programs, including military talks joint efforts to fight the opioid crisis.

    Just last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he hoped to visit China soon to "re-establish regular lines of communication."

    Blinken canceled his February visit to China earlier this year after the incident with a Chinese balloon flying over the U.S. earlier that month.

