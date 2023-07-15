China First to Regulate ChatGPT, Other AI Services - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

China First to Regulate ChatGPT, Other AI Services

Beijing officials say regulations will 'safeguard national security and social public interests'

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

China took a major step towards regulating generative artificial intelligence, or AI, this week.

The country's Cyberspace Administration's measures, some of the first AI regulations in the world, will come into effect August 15.

"The introduction of the 'Measures' aims to promote the healthy development and standardized application of generative artificial intelligence, safeguard national security and social public interests, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organizations." the Administration said in a press release.

CNN reported that some of the initial regulations announced earlier this year appear to have been relaxed, suggesting Beijing sees more potential in the technology than it did before.

Read More
This illustration picture shows the artificial intelligence smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps.Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images

The rules will be strictly applied to public-facing companies in China, but not abroad, and researchers will be able to have more freedom in developing the tech.

The Cyberspace Administration said that AI has brought new opportunities for economic and social development, but also problems around distribution of false information and infringing on data security.

It feels that the measures will help to lessen those negative effects and encourage positive developments in what the technology can do.

Companies will have to tell the government if their algorithms could influence opinion or mobilize citizens.

Many have criticized the Chinese government for the way it monitors internet usage in the country, especially through social media. However, officials appear keen to engage with technology companies here, to make sure people are protected from any potential harms AI may bring.

The Washington Post reported that it tried to use Chinese search engine Baidu’s AI chatbot, but when asked about leader Xi Jinping, the bot terminated the conversation.

Other countries are looking at bringing in their own regulations, including the United States.

Technology companies are among the groups calling for rules around AI and the White House has announced its intent to bring in regulations.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.