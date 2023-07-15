China First to Regulate ChatGPT, Other AI Services

China took a major step towards regulating generative artificial intelligence, or AI, this week.

The country's Cyberspace Administration's measures, some of the first AI regulations in the world, will come into effect August 15.

"The introduction of the 'Measures' aims to promote the healthy development and standardized application of generative artificial intelligence, safeguard national security and social public interests, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organizations." the Administration said in a press release.

CNN reported that some of the initial regulations announced earlier this year appear to have been relaxed, suggesting Beijing sees more potential in the technology than it did before.

This illustration picture shows the artificial intelligence smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps. Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images

The rules will be strictly applied to public-facing companies in China, but not abroad, and researchers will be able to have more freedom in developing the tech.

The Cyberspace Administration said that AI has brought new opportunities for economic and social development, but also problems around distribution of false information and infringing on data security.

It feels that the measures will help to lessen those negative effects and encourage positive developments in what the technology can do.

Companies will have to tell the government if their algorithms could influence opinion or mobilize citizens.

Many have criticized the Chinese government for the way it monitors internet usage in the country, especially through social media. However, officials appear keen to engage with technology companies here, to make sure people are protected from any potential harms AI may bring.

The Washington Post reported that it tried to use Chinese search engine Baidu’s AI chatbot, but when asked about leader Xi Jinping, the bot terminated the conversation.

Other countries are looking at bringing in their own regulations, including the United States.

Technology companies are among the groups calling for rules around AI and the White House has announced its intent to bring in regulations.