The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    China Fines Comedy Group Millions for Military Joke

    Authorities said that the Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media Co and comic Li Haoshi had "humiliated the people's army.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Lucas Schifres/Getty Images

    A Chinese comedy group has reportedly been fined $2.1 million for a joke comparing the army to stray dogs.

    Authorities said that the Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media Co and comic Li Haoshi had "humiliated the people's army,” according to a BBC report.

    Li made the joke during a stand-up performance in Beijing.

    "Other dogs you see would make you think they are adorable. These two dogs only reminded me of... 'Fight to win, forge exemplary conduct'," Li reportedly said.

    Read More

    The punchline is part of the slogan that President Xi used as a goal for the Chinese military.

    In an audio recording of the performance was shared on social media and caught the eye of party officials.

    "We will never allow any company or individual use the Chinese capital as a stage to wantonly slander the glorious image of the PLA [People's Liberation Army]," said the Beijing arm of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism Bureau.

    Li apologized to his more than 136,000 Weibo followers, according to the BBC.

    “I feel deeply shamed and regretful. I will take responsibility, stop all activities, deeply reflect, learn again."

    The company reportedly fired Li and agreed to pay the fine.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.