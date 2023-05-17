China Fines Comedy Group Millions for Military Joke

A Chinese comedy group has reportedly been fined $2.1 million for a joke comparing the army to stray dogs.

Authorities said that the Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media Co and comic Li Haoshi had "humiliated the people's army,” according to a BBC report.

Li made the joke during a stand-up performance in Beijing.

"Other dogs you see would make you think they are adorable. These two dogs only reminded me of... 'Fight to win, forge exemplary conduct'," Li reportedly said.

The punchline is part of the slogan that President Xi used as a goal for the Chinese military.

In an audio recording of the performance was shared on social media and caught the eye of party officials.

"We will never allow any company or individual use the Chinese capital as a stage to wantonly slander the glorious image of the PLA [People's Liberation Army]," said the Beijing arm of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Li apologized to his more than 136,000 Weibo followers, according to the BBC.

“I feel deeply shamed and regretful. I will take responsibility, stop all activities, deeply reflect, learn again."

The company reportedly fired Li and agreed to pay the fine.